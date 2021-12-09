Takeaways from Marcus Freeman's introductory press conference

Notre Dame officially has a new football coach. Marcus Freeman, the 30th head coach in Irish history, was, until less than two weeks ago, the team's defensive coordinator. He was introduced Monday in a ceremony with a cavalcade of pomp and circumstance, walking – his family and Notre Dame captains in tow – through parallel rows of band members playing the Irish fight song at full volume. From there, he arrived at a stage with "Irish" in 5-foot-high lettering spelled out in the background.

On the stage, Freeman joined athletic director Jack Swarbrick and university president Fr. John Jenkins for an introductory press conference. All three spoke during the introduction that followed and Freeman took questions from the assembled media. Here are some takeaways from that introductory speech and Q&A.

Fr. Jenkins was in Rome during the coaching search. He interviewed Freeman for the position via Zoom and asked him why he coaches football. "He gave me a characteristically honest and thoughtful answer," Jenkins said. "He said he got into coaching after his NFL career was abruptly cut short by a medical diagnosis of an enlarged heart. He loved football and wanted to stay around the excitement of the game and coaching would allow him to do that. However, as he did the job, he said he found the really gratifying part was the chance to work with young men, help them achieve their goals, and grow into mature, responsible adults who better the lives of the people around them."

Swarbrick emphasized the Notre Dame players did not choose their next head coach, contrary to what many outside of the program believe. "Marcus won the job," Swabrick said. "He won the job in the way he prepared himself through each of his coaching experiences. He won it during the past year when I was able to observe him as a colleague, coach, mentor, and educator. And he won it in his interviews with me, Father Jenkins, and the others who participated in that process."

However, Swarbrick admitted he was affected in his decision-making process by the seven Irish captains, whom he spoke with during the search. Those captains emphasized to him the importance of protecting the culture the Irish have built over the last five seasons. Former coach Brian Kelly discussed that culture often during his time with the Irish, but the captains made sure Swarbrick knew it had not departed along with Kelly. They insisted he hire someone who could protect that culture and they made it clear they believe Freeman will do so. "They insisted I understand was that they had built the best culture in college football, that they have friends playing at other places around the country, they have a way to make that assessment, and they were confident that this culture in this program was the best in the country," Swarbrick said. "They were passionate. They were articulate. They were convincing."

Freeman gave some personal details, noting his father was in the Air Force for 26 years and his mother is a Korean immigrant who moved to the US in 1976. "I get my discipline, my work ethic, my honesty from my father," Freeman said. "I get my unselfishness and other-centered focus from my mother, and that's exactly how I will lead this football program."

The new coach emphasized he plans to recruit "the best players in the country that fit at Notre Dame." He said there are a number of players who would fit in South Bend, but might not know it. He believes it's his and his staff's job to make sure those players are aware of what the Irish can offer. Relatedly, he emphasized that he will be the face of his team's recruiting pitch. Unlike some coaches, he will not delegate recruiting to assistants and only become involved late in the process. "I'd better be the No. 1 recruiter," Freeman said. "I'd better be the lead recruiter in every kid that we recruit, and I plan on doing it. We obviously have to depend on our staff, and I will depend on our staff to make sure we know who and what and why we're recruiting every individual. If I'm not the lead recruiter, then we're cheating." This is becoming a more popular mode of recruiting in college football, as fewer and fewer head coaches delegate. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is a proponent of such an approach. It can also stretch a head coach thin and it works much better if a head coach has coordinators on staff capable of handling some autonomy. It's possible Freeman might have to choose between delegating in recruiting or delegating some in defensive game-planning. Freeman also noted he wants every one of his assistants to be a "relentless recruiter." "If you can't recruit, you probably aren't going to be the best for our university and our team," the 35-year-old coach said.

Freeman expanded on his recruiting philosophy at Notre Dame. He touched on it somewhat in the first few months after he was hired as defensive coordinator, but essentially his pitch is: if you're looking to win a national championship and nothing else, you can do that at Notre Dame – the Irish have been in the College Football Playoff twice in four years. But he wants recruits to think beyond playing football. "Get their minds to think, whatever that point is when you're done playing – it could be after your senior year, it could be one year in the NFL, it could be 10 years in the NFL – the minute you're done playing, that's to me where the value of Notre Dame really shows itself. It's a recruiting philosophy that has been tried before with the Irish in the 21st century and it has had mixed results. Those results have been improving in recent years, likely because Notre Dame's trips to the CFP have helped convince recruits it is possible to win a national title with the Irish in the modern college football landscape. It's possible Freeman's presence, as a former high-level player himself, might help the Irish take the next step in that process.

Freeman will not hire a new defensive coordinator until after the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. He also has not yet decided whether he will call defensive plays against the Cowboys or whether one of the current defensive assistants (likely defensive line coach Mike Elston) will handle those duties.

The coach remains unsure whether All-American safety Kyle Hamilton will play in the Fiesta Bowl. Hamilton has missed the last five games with a knee injury and even if he's healthy he could opt out to focus on preparation for the NFL Draft (though he has not yet officially declared he will be leaving Notre Dame). "He knows he has the full support of his head coach," Freeman said. "Whatever is best for Kyle Hamilton, I'm in full support of."

Freeman pushed back against the idea that, because he's a players' coach and because his players were excited to see him get the job, he will be soft on them in practices or games. "I've been asked this question a couple times," Freeman said. "'Your players were really happy. They're really excited.' That doesn't mean it's all warm and fuzzy. They understand the expectation. They understand to achieve anything it's going to be really hard and they're going to be pushed. They're going to be pushed real hard. But they've got a leader and they have leaders around them that care about them and have their best interests at heart. "And that's how we're going to create success here. We're going to push each other, but they know their leaders trust them, they know their leaders love them."

Freeman, like so many Irish coaches before him, let it be known a 12th national championship is his goal. "The goal is to win," he said. "The goal is to win it all. The goal is to win the National Championship. That's the ultimate goal. But how you get there, it's going to take a process. It's going to take enhancing whatever we've done to get to this point. It's going to take looking at every single thing we do as an organization and find a better way to do it and ... challenging everything."

