Kyren Williams departs for NFL, will skip Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame will be without its best offensive player when it takes the field against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Running back Kyren Williams announced this week he will skip the bowl game and begin preparing for the NFL Draft. He is departing South Bend after playing three seasons for the Irish and is projected to be a mid-round draft pick.

Williams is one of the more prolific Irish running backs in recent memory. He showed flashes of what was to come as a true freshman in the 2019 Blue-Gold Game and then surprised many observers when he was named Notre Dame's lead back out of a crowded field prior to the 2020 campaign despite having only four collegiate carries under his belt.

Williams rewarded Notre Dame's faith in him with an All-American season as a redshirt freshman in 2020, when he ran for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 35 catches for 313 yards and another score. He was at his best in Notre Dame's double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson, a game in which he tallied 140 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. He got the game started with a 65-yard scoring sprint through the left side of the line on the first play from scrimmage.

The St. Louis native's numbers dipped early in the 2021 season behind a revamped offensive line that struggled to gel. He had flashes of brilliance – 136 total yards and two touchdowns on 14 touches against Purdue – but managed only 13 carries for 45 yards in Notre Dame's loss to Cincinnati in October, the only Irish loss of the season to date.

Williams bounced back with a superlative second half of the season that saw him set a career-high with 199 rushing yards on 22 carries against North Carolina and pile up 180 total yards and two touchdowns in Notre Dame's fourth straight win over USC. His 91-yard touchdown run against the Tar Heels, in which he ran right, saw no daylight, cut back to the left, stiff-armed a defender into the ground and then outraced everyone to the end zone, is arguably the best run of Notre Dame's current five-year stretch of success.

By the end of the 2021 regular season, Williams had 1,002 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, including at least one score in eight straight games. He added 42 catches for 359 yards and three more scores. The 5-foot-9 bruiser became the first Irish running back since Darius Walker in 2005 and 2006 to gain 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons and just the seventh player in Irish history to accomplish that feat.

The Irish will miss the backfield star in their matchup against Oklahoma State's stingy rush defense, which gave up only 2.7 yards per carry. In his absence, they will turn to freshman Logan Diggs and sophomore Chris Tyree to carry the load on the ground. Tyree, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting class, will likely be the lead back after bouncing back from an injury-plagued season to gain 91 yards on just 14 carries in the final three games of the season. He is Williams' heir apparent and is in line start 2021 as RB1 for the Irish. Diggs will get his chance to steal that role this offseason and he hinted at a bright future with big games against Navy and Virginia.

dsinn@jg.net