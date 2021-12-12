Kyle Hamilton departs for NFL, will skip Fiesta Bowl

The Kyle Hamilton Era at Notre Dame is over after three seasons.

On Friday, the Irish All-American safety and captain announced he will skip the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State and begin preparing for the NFL Draft, where he is likely to be a top 10 pick.

It was unclear whether Hamilton would be able to play in the Fiesta Bowl anyway after he missed the last five games of the regular season with a knee injury he suffered against USC. New Irish head coach Marcus Freeman made clear at his opening press conference he would support any decision Hamilton made regarding the bowl game and his future with the Irish.

"Whatever is best for him and whatever is best for his health, I am going to support," Freeman said. "He knows he has the full support of his head coach. Whatever is best for Kyle Hamilton, I'm in full support of."

Hamilton has been a star for the Irish since the first day he stepped on campus as Notre Dame's highest-rated recruit in the 2019 class. He picked off three passes in his very first fall camp workout and never really looked back. He was nearly impossible to keep off the field as a true freshman despite the Irish returning one of the better safety tandems in the country that season in Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman. The Atlanta native picked off four passes in that 2019 season, returning one for a touchdown against New Mexico in his second college game. He added six pass breakups and 41 tackles, including one for loss, on the way to Freshman All-American honors.

In the starting lineup for good as a sophomore in 2020, Hamilton cashed in on his immense promise with a superb season, registering 63 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss and six pass breakups. After some raised questions about his tackling ability as a freshman, he morphed into one of the harder-hitting safeties in college football and became a strong run defender to go along with his ability to read quarterbacks. His lone interception of the season came in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson and future No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, the high point of a 34-10 Irish loss. Hamilton was named a consensus All-American as Notre Dame reached the College Football Playoff for the second time in four years.

Hamilton, who started a podcast with a group of teammates during the offseason prior to the 2021 campaign, doubled his 2020 interceptions total in just one game this season, picking off a pair of passes in the season-opener against Florida State. Perhaps his career highlight came in the third quarter of that 41-38 victory over the Seminoles, when he knifed from the far hash all the way to the opposite sideline to intercept a pass as he dove out of bounds. He ripped off his helmet on the Florida State bench in the aftermath of the play and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for it. Former Irish coach Brian Kelly did not seem particularly upset at the penalty, for which Hamilton apologized to him.

"I don't know how he got to the ball," Kelly said. "I would have taken my helmet off too."

Hamilton had 34 tackles, two for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups in Notre Dame's first 6 1/2 games in 2021. Near the end of the first half against USC, however, the safety made a tackle along the sideline and bent his knee at an awkward angle, injuring the joint's fat pad. It would be his final play with the Irish.

Despite appearing in only seven games, Hamilton has earned some All-American honors for his 2021 performance.

“Hamilton is a tough choice given that he was sidelined by an injury for much of the second half of the season, but his impact before then is undeniable,” The Athletic wrote in naming him an All-American this year. “He’s the best safety in the country. Per (Pro Football Focus), he allowed one touchdown in 262 snaps in pass coverage and averaged 17.6 coverage snaps for every reception allowed."

NFL scouts agree with The Athletic's description of Hamilton as the best safety in the country. He is considered the top safety in his draft class and CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson called him a "6-4, 220-pound version of Ed Reed." Hamilton is almost certain to be Notre Dame's first first-round draft pick since Jerry Tillery in 2019 and is likely to be its first top 10 selection since Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson went ninth and sixth in 2018, respectively. If a team takes him in the top 5, Hamilton would be the first Irish player drafted that high since Rick Mirer went No. 2 overall in 1993.

Notre Dame's defense won't look much different in the Fiesta Bowl without Hamilton because it has had half a season to get used to his absence. Safeties DJ Brown, Ramon Henderson and (late in the season) Xavier Watts have combined to help fill the tremendous void Hamilton left behind. The Irish are 5-0 in his absence and the defense went 3 1/2 games without giving up a touchdown in that stretch, though Notre Dame played some lackluster offenses in those games.

