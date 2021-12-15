Notre Dame recruiting update: CJ Williams decommits, two more on the fence

At the end of November, Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class looked likely to be among the top two in then-coach Brian Kelly's 12-year tenure. Two College Football Playoff appearances in three years and five straight 10 wins seasons had elevated Notre Dame's recruiting profile and new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had landed several high-profile commitments on his side of the ball.

Then came the shocking announcement Kelly was departing Notre Dame for LSU, barely two weeks before the Dec. 15 early signing period. When a program loses a coach like that, it can be devastating for a recruiting class. Opposing coaches who had just missed on that team's commitments start reaching out again (if they ever stopped) and promising stability the school without a coach can't hope to provide. The Irish rushed to save their highly-ranked class, installing Freeman as the new head coach less than a week after Kelly's departure.

Freeman was formally introduced as head coach Dec. 6 during a press conference at Notre Dame's practice facility. Immediately after the press conference, he got on a plane with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and went and visited as many of Notre Dame's offensive commitments as he could, in the hopes of beginning to build relationships with them. He spent the rest of the week on the road.

"It was a wild couple days," Freeman said Sunday. "From the minute you leave the press conference, you have a team meeting. We hopped on a plane and it was nonstop. Poor (recruiting analyst) Chad Bowden. He was with me the whole time, and football producer Emily (Ragan), and I feel bad for those two because it was a lot of different places and not a lot of sleep.

"For me, I wanted to make it a point of emphasis to see as many of our offensive commitments that we had. I have not had the opportunity to really develop a relationship with those guys and their families, so that was a huge point of emphasis. If there was a defensive commit that was nearby, I wanted to try to see them, too. People love Notre Dame and these kids are committed to Notre Dame because of what Notre Dame is going to do for the future. That was really, really refreshing to hear from my point of view. This isn't about a coach. It's not about any other reason other than they know what Notre Dame's gonna do for their athletic career and the future. It was encouraging to be in those homes."

The very early returns have been positive for Freeman. He has kept the vast majority of the class intact – a huge achievement for a new coach two weeks before signing day and potentially program-defining if the committed players sign Wednesday – and actually picked up a commitment Saturday, when four-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Billy Schrauth spurned Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin to choose the Irish.

But late Monday the first real crack in the armor appeared when wide receiver CJ Williams, the No. 76 recruit in the country, who had been committed to Notre Dame since August, rescinded his commitment. In his decommittment announcement, he cited "recent events," likely meaning Kelly's departure, as a factor in his decision. Experts believe Williams, a Santa Ana, California native, will end up with USC and new Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, making the loss doubly difficult for the Irish. It also comes at a position of need for Notre Dame, who are somewhat thin at receiver.

Most of the rest of the class remains committed to Notre Dame, but there are a couple of other players to watch Wednesday. First, safety Devin Moore, the No. 253 recruit in the country, who decommitted from Notre Dame just after Kelly left, will make his final decision between the Irish and Florida. The Irish will also get final word from wide receiver Amorion Walker, the No. 527 recruit nationally. He remains nominally committed to Notre Dame, but Michigan has made a significant late push to get him to flip and he seems to be a toss-up. If Notre Dame keeps Walker, Moore or both and the rest of the class signs or reaffirms commitments, Wednesday will be a very good day for Freeman and the Irish. It's the new coach's first really consequential day at the helm and it could lay the groundwork for the level of recruiting he wants to reach during his tenure in South Bend.

