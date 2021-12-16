Notre Dame Signing Day Update

Notre Dame's recruiting had taken a step forward in the latter years of the Brian Kelly Era. After landing the No. 18 class in the country in 2020, per 247sports.com, the Irish moved up to No. 9 in 2021 and were set to bring in the fifth-ranked class in the nation in 2022 (plus a very strong start to 2023) when Kelly abruptly departed for LSU barely two weeks before the Dec. 15 National Signing Day.

Suddenly, that high-level 2022 class was in jeopardy. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick insisted he would not let the upcoming signing day rush his process for finding a new coach, but once he settled on Marcus Freeman, until then the Irish defensive coordinator, to replace Kelly, the Irish introduced Freeman as quickly as possible, giving him 10 days between the announcement of his hire and Signing Day to try to save as much of the class as he could.

Freeman had a leg up in that he had personally recruited many of the defensive players in the class, but most of the offensive players were meeting him for the first time.

"First, I apologized," Freeman said of his pitch to the Irish commitments when he introduced himself as the program's head coach. "None of these guys signed up for a head coaching change within two weeks of signing day. When you have change, there is a little bit of uncertainty. ... My job was to get into as many homes as I could and make sure we sat down and understand there is no difference between Marcus Freeman the defensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman the head coach. The person is still the same. The responsibilities may be different, but the person is still the same.

"The offensive guys, it was trying to develop a relationship with them. I didn't have a great relationship with the offensive commits until I tried to get to as many of their homes and sit down with their families and say, 'Hey, this is what the leader of Notre Dame football is going to be like.' You committed to Notre Dame. You did not commit to a person. Know that Notre Dame is not changing. Although the leadership might change, the University of Notre Dame is not going to change. Understand what you committed to and understand that this place is still the same and is going to change your life."

Freeman had a ton of success in keeping the class together, though there were a few hiccups along the way. In all, the Irish got Letters of Intent today from 20 of the 23 commitments they had when Kelly departed. Two of the other three signed with other schools (wide receiver Amorion Walker with Michigan and safety Devin Moore with Florida) and the one who remains unsigned is wide receiver CJ Williams, who is likely to end up at USC. Notre Dame also received a commitment in recent days from Wisconsin high school offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, a top 175 recruit.

After the dust settled, the class checked in at No. 7 in the country, still the highest-ranked class for the Irish since the 2013 group, which included Bishop Luers star Jaylon Smith, was No. 5. For a transition class, that is close to the best case scenario. Here are some specifics about the class.

Linebackers galore

Notre Dame brought in arguably the best class of linebackers in the country, led by five-star South Carolina native Jaylen Sneed, the No. 35 player nationally and the fourth-ranked outside linebacker. Sneed, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound athletic terror, played for coach BJ Payne in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with whom Freeman had a relationship during the Notre Dame coach's days as a player at Ohio State. Payne let Freeman know about Sneed early and the coach was the lead recruiter for the linebacker, who is the top player in Notre Dame's class.

"He's a kid that is intelligent and cares about academics, right? You have to care about your education if you want to make it here at Notre Dame," Freeman said. 'You don't have to be a rocket scientist. You don't have to be a 32 ACT. You have to care about school. You have to care about doing things the right way. You have to want to work hard and understand it and not always going to take the easy route. And that's who Jaylen Sneed is."

The second-ranked commit in Notre Dame's class is also a linebacker: four-star Traverse City, Michigan, native Joshua Burnham, the No. 118 recruit nationally. The Irish also have four-stars Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Nolan Ziegler at the position, giving them four of the top 31 linebackers in the class and three of the top 14. Freeman said the Irish are likely to lose "three or four" linebackers after the Fiesta Bowl (Bo Bauer and Drew White are among the most likely departure candidates), so Sneed and his cohort could get chances to play early.

Wide receiver issues?

Notre Dame is thin at receiver and the last few days have not helped. The decommitments of Williams and Walker left the Irish with just one wideout in the class in four-star Tobias Merriweather, the No. 124 player nationally.

"Size and speed," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of what stands out with Merriweather. "I think here's a kid that is looking to run sub-10.6 (100-meter dash). You walk up on him and he's close to 6-foot-5. High character. You watch his film, he's not just a one-trick pony, which sometimes long guys are. You see him return kicks, change of direction and you see him get in and out of breaks for a long guy. He's somebody we're extremely excited about and have extremely high hopes for moving forward. I think he's a guy that given his length, given his maturity, given his ability to run, he's a guy that you can put outside and expect to slowly make an impact early in his career."

Merriweather might well contribute early, but the Irish are in something of a bind at receiver. They were short on depth there this year after Lawrence Keys III left the program and Joe Wilkins Jr. went down with a torn ACL. If Kevin Austin Jr. departs for the NFL after this season, Notre Dame will have only Braden Lenzy and Wilkins slated to return among upperclassmen and either of them could decide to transfer. The Irish will likely look to the transfer portal for receivers or try to snap up a high school recruit before February's signing day.

Another Hinish

Notre Dame defensive tackle Kurt Hinish has played more games (60) with the Irish than any other player in the history of the program. He will depart South Bend after this, his fifth, season, but Notre Dame will have another Hinish on the roster next season: Kurt's younger brother, Donovan, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive tackle who signed with the Irish today. He is the No. 504 recruit in the country, 15 spots higher than his older brother was coming out of high school.

"He’s a more athletic Kurt,” Notre Dame defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston said of Donovan. “And he’s probably a little bit stronger than Kurt was coming out of high school. So I’m super excited for him. He’s going to be a pit bull, a bulldog inside like his brother has been with maybe a little bit more athleticism in there. I’m not afraid to say that because Kurt knows I would say that."

Freeman's philosophy

It's no secret it's more difficult to recruit at Notre Dame than it is at some other big-time college football programs because the Irish have more rigorous academic standards the potential players must meet. Freeman was asked about how he will respond if those exacting standards are used against him on the recruiting trail and his answer was illuminating about how he wants to position his program.

“My answer to every kid that might have something planted in his head is, 'Hey, we're going to do things the hard way here,'" Freeman said. "And that's the only answer there is, that whatever question they may have about Notre Dame, it's, 'Hey, is there an easier way to do it?' I don't care if it's a living situation, I don't care if it's the location. Is there an easier way to do it, and make sure these kids understand we're going to do things the hard way. That's what makes us unique. That's what makes us special is that everything here is a challenge.

“If you're here for three, four or five years, and every day you wake up and you're willing to pursue that challenge, you're going to be better because of it on the long end, right? Because you're willing to wake up and challenge yourself in the classroom, challenge yourself in society, challenge yourself in a football program, when you get finished here after four years, you're going to be better and more prepared because of it.”

