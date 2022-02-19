Who will run Notre Dame's defense in 2022?

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was emphatic during the introduction of his first coaching staff Wednesday when he discussed the division of labor between himself and defensive coordinator Al Golden.

"Ultimately, he is the defensive coordinator, and I want to make sure everyone understands that," Freeman said. "Al Golden is the defensive coordinator. Marcus Freeman is not the defensive coordinator. (Golden) has to take this thing over."

Freeman likely felt he needed to make that statement as a first-time head coach who has been promoted from defensive coordinator. It's an attempt to head off speculation he'll be meddling with Golden's work running the defense. Freeman is trying to delegate and make sure everyone knows Golden, who the Irish hired away from the Cincinnati Bengals after he spent two years as the linebackers coach there, will have the freedom to operate the defense as he sees fit.

But it won't be total freedom. While Freeman wants to give Golden autonomy, the head coach also noted that part of what made Golden an attractive candidate (in addition to his head coaching experience, something no one else on Freeman's staff possesses) was his willingness to eschew imposing a new scheme wholesale on Notre Dame's players. Freeman didn't want someone who would "drop his playbook" on the Irish defense, which returns a litany of starters from the very good unit Freeman led last season.

"I was looking for a person that didn't want to come in here and ... say, 'Hey, this is what we're doing,'" Freeman said. "No. Al Golden was a guy who said, Hey, let me evaluate what you all are doing, let me evaluate your players and let's put together the best scheme.

"The ability to come in and to adapt to what our players know, I think is a huge benefit for our players. My job is to always take care of our players. This will be their third defensive coordinator in three years (prior to Freeman's arrival in 2021, Clark Lea led the unit from 2018 to 2020). If you talk about three defensive schemes in three years, that's difficult, it's tough. But the ability for somebody to come in and say, 'OK, let me learn what they know and then let's enhance it from there,' that to me was what I was looking for."

OK, so will Golden just be running Freeman's system with some of his own flourishes added on top? Well, not exactly. When asked a version of that question (Why do you want Golden to run your system?), Freeman again emphasized Golden would not be running the Freeman system.

"I don't think that's a fair statement," the head coach said. "I'm not hiring him to run my system. I want him to evaluate what we've done and find out how can we enhance from this as a beginning point. ... It's only fair to the players to kind of say, 'OK, what do they know?' There's only so many different ways you can play defense. If we can try to keep some terminology the same, I think that's going to help tremendously. If Al Golden can evaluate and say, 'OK, here's what they do, here's what they know, how can we enhance it?' I think that's all I'm looking for is somebody to start and really evaluate where they're at.

"It's going to be his system. It's not Marcus Freeman's system. It's Al Golden's system for sure."

Part of the reason Freeman is thinking about terminology and hoping to avoid a full-scale install is the limited time left before spring practice begins in March. Because Golden was hired so late in the offseason calendar (the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl likely cost the Irish valuable get-to-know-you time with him even as it added an important bullet point to Golden's resume when he goes out on the road recruiting), he does not have as much time as other first-year coordinators to put his own stamp on his unit. By comparison, Freeman was hired as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator Jan. 8, 2021, giving him nearly six more weeks than Golden to meet with the defense prior to spring workouts.

So what does Al Golden think of this set-up? When he spoke for the first time as Irish defensive coordinator Wednesday, he emphasized his respect for Freeman's values and how excited he is to work for a like-minded coach at one of the few schools that could have lured him back from the NFL. He also praised the defense Freeman put in place in 2021, calling it "multiple" and comparing it to systems he coached in during his time with the Bengals and, before that, the Detroit Lions.

Golden brushed off the idea he will have any trouble adapting his ideas about how defense should be played to what the Irish are already familiar with.

"The way Marcus and I have talked about it is it's our system," Golden said. "It's really what we build from here, but it's like moving into a new neighborhood. Don't just take the fence down, because you don't like the fence. You got to find out why the fence is there. That's what we're doing right now. ... There's obviously great things that Marcus and that system have executed both here and previously, so let's draw on that. To me, (concerns about scheme fit are) overblown.

"I'm not really too concerned with 'This is the way we've always done it.' Again, it's not about 'I'. It'll never be about 'I'. It's going to be about 'We'. If you have an 'I' or a 'Me' orientation, that's not going to work here."

For now, Freeman and Golden have nothing but good things to say about one another and both seem comfortable with the delineation of responsibilities when it comes to running the Irish defense. But it's easy to have that cohesion on the day the coordinator is introduced. What will happen as the Irish go forward and Golden begins putting in new designs? Can Notre Dame avoid a "too many cooks in the kitchen" situation? This defense, led by All-Americans Isaiah Foskey and Brandon Joseph, has the talent to be outstanding in 2022. The push and pull between Freeman and Golden will be key to unlocking all of that potential.

