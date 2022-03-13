Notre Dame going dancing

After going without an NCAA Tournament appearance for four straight seasons, the longest stretch of coach Mike Brey's tenure, Notre Dame is back in the Big Dance.

The Irish (22-10) will have to win a game to reach the final 64-team bracket. They were placed in the First Four, where they will face Rutgers on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, for the right to be a No. 11 seed. A win over the Scarlet Knights would set up a clash with No. 6 seed Alabama in the first full round Friday in San Diego, California.

Brey has coached the Irish to the NCAA Tournament 13 times in 22 seasons.

The Scarlet Knights (18-13) reached the tournament despite non-conference losses to Lafayette, Massachusetts and DePaul. During the Big Ten season, Rutgers went 12-8 with wins over four straight ranked opponents at one juncture: Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois. Rutgers is led by All-Big Ten forward Ron Harper Jr., who averaged 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 39% from 3-point range. Guard Caleb McConnell was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten.

Rutgers lost to eventual champion Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament after earning a No. 4 seed.

