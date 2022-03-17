Notre Dame tops Rutgers in 2 OTs

DAYTON, Ohio – The storied history of madness in March got another chapter tonight at Dayton Arena.

Notre Dame and Rutgers needed two overtimes to decide the winner of their First Four contest and it was eventually Paul Atkinson who sent the Irish into the Round of 64 to face Alabama with a 89-87 victory. Atkinson scored three go-ahead baskets in the second overtime, including a buzzer-beating put-back layup and finished with 26 points on 13-for-15 shooting from the field.

Atkinson's heroics in the final seconds were necessitated when Ron Harper Jr. drilled a fadeaway 3-pointer 22 seconds left to knot the score at 87. Harper had 22 points.

The Irish (23-10) will face the Crimson Tide (19-13) on Friday in San Diego, California

The end of the first overtime featured the teams trading a series of haymakers that seemed like knockout punches when they landed.

With 49 seconds left and Notre Dame up 75-73, Harper banked in a 25-foot 3-pointer to put the Scarlet Knights in front.

The Irish missed on the ensuing possession, but after a timeout, Cormac Ryan stole Rutgers' inbounds pass and sliced to the basket for a layup and a 77-76 lead. Paul Mulcahy nearly broke Notre Dame's heart with a corner 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left, but Irish freshman Blake Wesley exploded to the rim and laid the ball in with his left hand to make it 79-all. Harper had a half-court shot at the buzzer for the win and it was directly on line, but it slammed off the backboard, leaving the game to be settled in the second extra session.

Wesley's heroics at the end of the first overtime were a rare highlight in a difficult night for the All-ACC freshman, who turned 19 today. He went 4 for 17 from the field for eight points.

Nate Laszewski had 18 points on 6 for 8 from the field and added six rebounds. He hit a driving layup to put Notre Dame up 75-73 in the first overtime before Harper's banked-in 3.

Cormac Ryan added 16 points for the Irish.

Rutgers had the final possession of regulation with the game tied at 69 and worked the ball around to Harper, who had hit game-winning shots against Purdue and Indiana earlier this season. He popped out for a wide-open 3, but came up short. The Scarlet Knights rebounded the ball and Geo Baker, who had scored nine straight Rutgers points, had a step-back fadeaway jumper from 18 feet to win at the buzzer, but was well short.

With the game tied at 58 and less than seven minutes left, Ryan got knocked to the ground as he released a fadeaway jumper. The ball bounced four times on the rim before dropping through to give the Irish the lead.

Dane Goodwin followed with a flying layup that sent him sprawling at the feet of the Notre Dame leprechaun for an old-fashioned 3-point play and a 63-58 lead.

Baker struck back for Rutgers, tying the game again at 69 with a tough step-back jumper with 1:46 left.

Irish coach Mike Brey, who led the team this year to its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in his 22 seasons at the helm, improved to 14-12 in tournament play with Notre Dame. Only four of Notre Dame's tournament appearance under Brey have ended without at least one win.

Tip-Ins

The Irish made six straight shots during one first-half stretch to take an early lead. ... Atkinson had Notre Dame's first six points. ... Notre Dame had a 58-30 advantage in points in the paint. ... The Irish committed one foul in the first half. ... Rutgers out-rebounded the Irish 44-32. ... Notre Dame is 3-0 in overtime games this season. ... Among those in attendance were Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. Phillips was a senior athletic department official with the Irish from 2000 to 2004.

