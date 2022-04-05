Notre Dame to face HBCU Tennessee State in '23

Notre Dame's 2023 home opener at Notre Dame Stadium will be Sept. 2 against Football Championship Series (FCS) program Tennessee State, the Irish announced today. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Tennessee State is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), making it the first time the Irish have faced an FCS program or an HBCU in their history. Tennessee State claims 12 Black College national championships and is coached by 1995 Heisman Trophy-winner and former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a news release. “None of this would be possible without (Tennessee State athletic director) Dr. (Mikki) Allen and Coach George’s vision for what this game can represent to our Universities. I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

Tennessee State's band is considered one of the best in the country. It first performed in 1946 and was part of President John F. Kennedy's inaugural parade in 1961.

“TSU and Notre Dame are two iconic programs that have helped shape today’s college athletics landscape,” Allen said in a statement. “We are setting the foundation for long-term success under Coach George’s leadership. The goal is that TSU will be a destination program for the next generation of student-athletes to come.”

In addition to being an historic game for the Irish, the matchup against TSU fills a strategic need, as well. The week before facing Tennessee State, Notre Dame will be in Dublin, Ireland, kicking off its season against Navy. The Irish will likely not be as sharp for the following week's game after traveling back across the Atlantic Ocean and dealing with jetlag. Putting an FCS team in the Sept. 2 slot makes it less likely Notre Dame will pick up a loss because of its schedule.

There might be some concerns from fans about whether Notre Dame can reach the College Football Playoff with an FCS opponent on its slate, but with the 2023 schedule that should not be an issue. The Irish face Ohio State and Clemson in '23, along with its annual clash with what should be a revitalized USC. Notre Dame already had nine Power Five opponents on its ledger before scheduling the game against Tennessee State, so an undefeated record should be more than enough to reach the CFP.

