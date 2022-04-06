Notre Dame adds All-Ivy League defensive lineman

Notre Dame football added a graduate transfer to its defensive line today when 6-foot-2, 293-pound former Harvard standout Chris Smith decided to flip his commitment from Minnesota to the Irish.

Smith, who will likely play defensive tackle for the Irish, had 40 tackles, including five for loss, 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games for the Crimson in 2021 on the way to First-Team All-Ivy League honors. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

With the departure of Notre Dame all-time games played leader Kurt Hinish, a three-year starter at nose tackle, the Irish looked to be a little thin on the interior of the defensive line. In this case thin does not mean a lack of depth, but rather a lack of bulk: the potential replacements for Hinish, including Howard Cross III and Jacob Lacey are both smaller, quicker players compared to the beefy Hinish. Gabriel Rubio weighs 290 pounds, but the soon-to-be sophomore only played one game as a true freshman in 2021. To make matters worse, Notre Dame lost potential interior contributor Aidan Keanaaina, who checks in at 310 pounds, to a torn ACL in spring practice. It's unclear whether he'll be able to play this season. Coach Marcus Freeman was asked about the issue of beef up front on defense at one of Notre Dame's most recent spring practices.

"Not one bit," Freeman said of his level of concern. "Not one bit at all. I'm telling you, Howard Cross is really tough to block, against some really good offensive lineman, Jacob Lacey is really tough to block. Gabe Rubio is continuing to improve, (redshirt freshman) Jason Onye is improving. You haven't even seen (returning defensive tackle starter) Jayson Ademilola out there (because he's rehabbing a shoulder injury). I am not worried one bit about our interior d-line."

Freeman admitted, however, the injury to Keanaaina hurt from a depth perspective.

"We'll always look to enhance our roster," the first-year head coach said. "If there's the right fit to come here and help our team, we'll look for it."

Notre Dame clearly found the right fit with Smith and it's difficult to argue the Irish needed him, for depth purposes at the very least. He'll likely need some time to get acclimated to the speed of big-time college football, but he will at least push the younger players, such as Rubio and Onye, for spots in the interior rotation.

Smith is the second transfer Notre Dame has added from Harvard this offseason, joining punter Jon Sot, who was the FCS Punter of the Year last season. The Irish also added Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph, an All-American cornerback with the Wildcats. They could still use some depth at wide receiver and safety and Freeman has said they'll evaluate the roster in the aftermath of the spring practice season, which ends with the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

