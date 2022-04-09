Brian Kelly speaks on separation from Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who left the Irish in November after 12 seasons to take the head coaching job at LSU, opened up this week to the Associated Press about some of the reasons he departed South Bend for the Bayou. From his comments, it's clear he feels he has more resources at LSU than he did at Notre Dame.

“It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities (at LSU), you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly said. "I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship."

What became increasingly clear in the course of Kelly's conversation with the AP is that he felt Notre Dame did not have those resources, at least not to the level he would have liked. One of the sticking points between Kelly and the Irish was getting a new football facility built to replace the Guglielmino Athletics Complex, which houses the program. "The Gug," as it's known on campus, was completed in 2005, so it is not ancient, but it's also not new by the standards of college football. On a smaller scale, Kelly was pushing for Notre Dame to hire a chef dedicated to the football program. It bothered him The Gug does not have a dining hall. LSU has one of the nicest cafeterias in the country.

“We don’t have that (at Notre Dame),” Kelly said. “We hand out food that’s precooked.”

“I felt like that what I was looking for was student-athlete centered," Kelly continued. "And I was pushing for more for the student-athlete. And I wanted to see that piece. And we didn’t seem to be on the same path as to how that was going to get accomplished."

Notre Dame had approved a chef for football before Kelly's departure, according to the AP story. It should be noted, as well, that the university just built a massive, beautifully-lit new football practice facility in 2019 (the cost of which was not publicly revealed). However, the facility is essentially a football field only. There is nothing at either The Gug or the new Irish Athletics Center like the opulent extravagances at some facilities in the SEC or even at Ohio State.

“We’re not focused on any sort of amenities, if you will,” Notre Dame athletic director Swarbrick said when he announced the construction of the IAC in 2018. “It sends the wrong message for us. Because it’s not what we’re about.”

Clearly, Kelly thought Notre Dame should have been about amenities to a larger degree. His comments to the AP fly in the face of what Swarbrick said about Kelly's decision to leave when the longtime Irish AD first spoke with the media about it in November.

"We never had a conversation along those lines, which is why I think this was fundamentally a decision by Brian and his family," Swarbrick said. "This wasn't a matter of saying, 'Gosh, I need X or Y to remain at Notre Dame.' There just weren't any of those conversations.

"I would not have resisted to enter into those conversations. Let me stress, we're always talking about improvements in the program, constantly, and we have a capital improvement plan that spans the next three years. So it's not about not doing things to get better. It's just that we talked about what those would be and what those would look like, and there wasn't distance between us."

It's clear now that that was not exactly the case. In fact, Kelly's comments seem to cast Swarbrick in a bad light for not ensuring the coach had everything he needed to remain at Notre Dame. The quest for a Gug-replacing facility has continued for years and is not yet at the finish line of even the planning or fundraising stages, let alone construction.

“I mean, and that’s something that has been (planned) since 2016,” Kelly said.

However, it is a mistake to cast Kelly's decision to depart as solely as the fault of the Notre Dame administration. In his discussion with the AP, the all-time wins leader at Notre Dame added another reason he was determined to leave Notre Dame: he was tired of recruiting all over the country. The Irish have a national recruiting footprint and go to every corner of the United States (and sometimes beyond: think Chase Claypool from British Columbia, Canada) to find players. LSU, meanwhile, can put together a talented roster almost solely by bringing in in-state talent if it brings in enough Louisiana recruits.

“I’m gone for six weeks at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “From L.A. to New Jersey to Texas to wherever.”

It seems as though Kelly, who celebrated his 60th birthday little more than a month before departing South Bend, decided he did not want to keep up the grind of recruiting all over the country anymore. At LSU, there is a ready base of recruits within a manageable drive from campus who likely grew up with an affinity for the Tiger football program.

It's impossible to tell which factor – facilities or travel – ultimately was more important in Kelly's decision to leave and in the end it doesn't really matter. What matters is that those deficiencies are not necessarily fatal for Notre Dame's hopes of eventually winning its first national championship since 1988. True, they make it more difficult to win at Notre Dame, but not impossible for the right coach. By the end of his tenure, Kelly had clearly decided he was not that coach, especially as he clearly grew more and more to dislike long recruiting trips and delegated a lot of those responsibilities to his assistants.

Marcus Freeman, meanwhile, seemingly has little compunction about jetting to the moon and back. The new Irish coach spent most of the first two weeks of his tenure shoring up the 2022 Notre Dame recruiting class with visits to 14 states on a trip that covered more than 8,000 miles all told. He said when he was introduced as the new head coach that he wants to be the "head coach of recruiting," as well and plans to put a personal touch on every player's recruitment. His zeal paid off with the '22 class: despite Notre Dame losing its head coach barely two weeks before signing day, the Irish still inked the No. 7 class in the country, per 247sports.com, their highest-rated group since 2013. Whether Freeman is able to maintain that grueling pace and still do enough in South Bend to help the Irish win on the field remains to be seen – but he has made it clear he is going to expend all of his energy trying.

As for the facilities, it would certainly help Notre Dame if the Irish could either build a replacement for the Gug that is closer to what exists at the very top programs (or, failing that, update the Gug itself so it ends up in the same stratosphere as buildings at LSU, Alabama, Georgia and others). But the team facility is likely not the deciding factor for most players when they're choosing a school. By and large, recruits are focused more on relationships with coaches and players and fit in a program's system. If Freeman can figure out those aspects and what sets the Irish apart from other schools, he'll recruit at a level necessary to at least inch closer to the country's truly elite programs.

The bottom line is that, while Brian Kelly decided he could not win a national championship at Notre Dame, that does not mean no one can win a title with the Irish. Can Freeman? That remains to be seen.

