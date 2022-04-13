Former LSU coach Orgeron visits Notre Dame practice

Ed Orgeron coached LSU to a national championship in 2019, putting together one of the best collections of talent in the history of college football. Two years later, he's out of a job after the Tigers went a combined 11-11 in his final seasons.

On Tuesday, Orgeron showed up at Notre Dame football practice, telling assembled media he wanted to show his three sons, all of whom are in coaching, South Bend and the Irish facilities. He will be on campus all week.

Orgeron watched practice at the Irish Athletic Center and then addressed the team. Here is what he said:

"What a tremendous, tremendous university you have here. What a great coaching staff you have. Some of the best players in the country are right here in this room. I don't know when it's going to happen, but with this staff and this team, you're going to win it all. You're going to pick up the trophy.

"I don't know when it's going to happen, I can't tell you that. How bad do you want it? You don't have to wait for it. Why does someone else have to be better than you? I'll tell you what: physicality, use it. ... I am fired up, I can't wait to see you guys play, I'm going to be pulling for you guys, but remember this: this is your team, this is your brotherhood. Fight for it."

Orgeron previously made trips to Notre Dame as a coach at USC from 2010 to 2013. He also has a connection with Irish coach Marcus Freeman, whom he tried to lure from Cincinnati to be his defensive coordinator at LSU prior to the 2020 season. Freeman picked Notre Dame and was promoted to head coach after former Irish coach Brian Kelly left South Bend for Baton Rouge to replace Orgeron at LSU.

"I watched his defenses play at Cincinnati, phenomenal," Orgeron said of Freeman. "Energy, the way they got after it, the way he had energy on the sideline. That's just the way I liked to coach it. When I met him, he just had something about him, character, class. You can tell that he's going to be a championship coach. I think he has all the makings of being a great coach.

"I think he liked LSU. I think it was a family decision to stay up here. He has six kids and a beautiful wife and it's hard to move them to the South. Notre Dame is a great school. It looks like he made the right decision to me."

Orgeron also came away impressed when he watched Notre Dame practice.

"Outstanding practice," he said. "I walked down the hall and I heard an offensive line coach getting after it early in the morning. I like that. To be able to see the physicality they have here, I think that Marcus is going to bring a tremendous program here. They already have great players and he's a tremendous recruiter. I think the sky is the limit for him."

