Drue Tranquill to to host a podcast

Drue Tranquill, a former Carroll star and two-time football captain at Notre Dame, is starting a podcast to bring listeners the life stories of professional athletes. The podcast, called "The Drue Tranquill Show" will be available April 21 at noon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and other listening services.

"My passion is telling people's stories," Tranquill said in a statement. "The hope is that this show becomes the go-to platform for the public to engage with the most moving stories in sports."

Among the guests Tranquill has lined up are Los Angeles Chargers teammates Derwin James and Justin Herbert and former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy.

Tranquill, 26, played 14 games and started seven for the Chargers last season, totaling 76 tackles, five for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and a pass breakup. The upcoming campaign will be his fourth season in the league.

dsinn@jg.net