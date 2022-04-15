Former IU running back Payne commits to Irish

Notre Dame bolstered its 2022 recruiting class with a late commitment this afternoon when four-star running back Gi'Bran Payne out of Cincinnati chose the Irish over offers from most of the Big Ten and Kentucky, among others.

"(Payne is a) one cut and go back with good acceleration and has shown he can hit the home run against good competition," 247sports.com recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote. "Would not classify as a big back, but is compact with a good muscle base as he heads into college. Prefers to hit the crease and go but when he needs to get creative, he shows some elusiveness and wiggle. Solid pass catcher. Can still get faster in the top end. Has dealt with some injuries and also has split carries at other times in his career so there is less to go on with him than with other highly ranked national running back prospects."

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Payne is the No. 275 recruit in the class, per 247sports.com, and the 22nd-ranked running back. He is the 22nd incoming freshman commitment in Notre Dame's 2022 class, which moved up one spot, from No. 7 to No. 6 nationally (passing Penn State), following Payne's announcement. He is the second running back in the class, joining Dension, Texas, native Jadarian Price, the No. 196 player in the country and 17th-ranked running back, who has already enrolled at Notre Dame and is currently going through spring practice.

Notre Dame had a leg up in Payne's recruitment because its running backs coach, Deland McCullough, had already secured a commitment from the running back once. McCullough was previously the running backs coach at Indiana, where Payne committed in July 2021 and then signed his National Letter of Intent in December. But McCullough left to take the job with the Irish in February and Payne asked out of his NLI a couple of weeks later.

"He had reached out to us and and had made that request and we had some extensive conversations about it and it was something that he wanted to do," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said of Payne's departure. "And you know I want guys that want to be here. He made his intentions clear with all that and we just talked it through."

Payne talked to the Cincinnati Enquirer at the time about his decision to revoke his Indiana NLI:

"I just want to explore options more," he said. "Relationships weren't the same and kind of faded. There wasn't much communication there and it didn't feel as good anymore."

Payne joins a Notre Dame running backs room that features not only Price, but four-star backs Chris Tyree (rising junior), Logan Diggs (sophomore) and Audric Estime (sophomore), all three of whom have shown significant promise. That makes it unlikely Payne will have much of a role this season, but the Irish have built significant depth in the backfield even with the early departure of All-American Kyren Williams for the NFL after his redshirt sophomore campaign in 2021.

Payne's commitment is also the latest for the Irish from Ohio, which is recruiting ground in which new coach Marcus Freeman, an Ohioan himself, former Ohio State star and former Cincinnati defensive coordinator, has vowed to do battle. He already hired former Buckeyes linebackers coach (and Columbus, Ohio native) Al Washington to be his defensive line coach and notched commitments from Payne and 2023 defensive end Brenan Vernon since taking over as Irish defensive coordinator in January 2021. If Notre Dame is going to take the proverbial "next step" into true national title contention, it likely needs to start beating Ohio State for some coveted recruits in Ohio, which has long been Buckeye Country on the trail.

