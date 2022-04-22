Goodwin to return for a fifth season with ND hoops

Notre Dame basketball's Dane Goodwin will return for a fifth and final season with the Irish, he announced today.

"Playing at Notre Dame has always been a dream of mine and the last four years have been nothing short of amazing," Goodwin wrote in a statement on social media announcing his decision. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to play one last year with my brothers and excited to see what the group coming back can accomplish."

The Third-Team All-ACC guard averaged 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while shooting better than 50% from the field and nearly 46% from 3-point range. He came up just short of the cut-off to qualify for the NCAA Division I lead in 3-point percentage, but if he had qualified, he would have ranked No. 2 in the country.

Goodwin is already one of 66 members of the Notre Dame 1,000-point club with more than 1,300 to his credit and he's grabbed 500 rebounds, as well. The Upper Arlington, Ohio native helped the Irish break a four-year NCAA Tournament drought this season and turned in a 14-point, eight-rebound performance in a near-upset win over No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Round of 32.

Goodwin's return gives the Irish a base from which to build as it tries to stay in ACC contention after a surprise second-place finish in the conference this season. Notre Dame is losing possible first-round NBA draft pick Blake Wesley to the professional ranks, but brings in McDonald's All-American guard JJ Starling, the No. 30 player in the 2022 freshman class according to 247sports.com. With Goodwin back to provide veteran leadership and scoring punch, the Irish backcourt should be strong again.

Notre Dame is still waiting on stay-or-go decisions from guard Cormac Ryan (coach Mike Brey expects him to be back), guard Trey Wertz and forward Nate Laszewski.

dsinn@jg.net