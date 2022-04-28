Ravens pick Kyle Hamilton No. 14 overall

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton fell further than some expected, but ended up in a terrific situation, going with the 14th pick in the draft to the Baltimore Ravens, who might have selected their next secondary star.

Hamilton was the third defensive back off the board, going behind cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. (third to Houston) and Sauce Gardner (fourth to the Jets), but he was still the highest-drafted Irish defensive player since tackle Bryant Young went seventh overall to the 49ers in 1994. Young went on to a Hall of Fame career in San Francisco.

"No one was heads above their position in this draft more than Kyle Hamilton," NBCSports NFL analyst Chris Simms wrote on Twitter after the pick. "Great at all 3 levels of the defense…line of scrimmage, nickel CB, and can play free or strong safety. What a chess piece for the Ravens D. He and Marcus Williams are one hell of a safety tandem."

The consensus on Hamilton is that he was a steal for the Ravens and mostly fell because he plays a position on which NFL teams mostly don't place a premium. His 40-yard dash time was also a concern after he registered only a 4.59 at the Combine (by contrast, the consensus No. 2 safety in this draft, Michigan's Daxton Hill, ran a 4.38), but ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. dismissed that as a reason not to pick Hamilton.

"He ran a little slower than expected, but that never showed up when you watch the tape," Kiper said. "Speed was never a concern when you were watching Kyle Hamilton throughout his career. Maybe that's why he got pushed down, but for me, that's an overreaction."

New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who was Hamilton's defensive coordinator last season, concurred with that assessment. He nicknamed Hamilton "The Freak" and was in Las Vegas to support his safety at the draft.

"There's been talk about his 40 time," Freeman said. "I didn't know what he would run, but I saw him live with my own eyes and no one outran him on the field. We used him in so many ways. I often said sometimes I thought I did him a disservice because he could do so many different things and we used him in so many different ways, I never put him in a position to continue to get better at (a specific) position, (a specific) part of football. He's a Swiss-army knife."

"When he gets to the next level and he has an opportunity to truly play safety, he's going to thrive."

Moments after being drafted, Hamilton was with a group of Ravens fans, taking photos and signing autographs. He embraced Baltimore's rivalry with Pittsburgh (and former Notre Dame teammate Chase Claypool) immediately, noting:

"I guess I hate the Steelers now."

When Pittsburgh picked quarterback Kenny Pickett with its first-round selection, Hamilton joked:

"That’s ironic. I hope I pick him."

Hamilton is the 70th first-round pick out of Notre Dame, which is the fourth-most from any school, trailing only Alabama (76, two tonight), USC (84, one tonight) and Ohio State (87, two tonight).

