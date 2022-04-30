Logan Diggs has shoulder surgery

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs had shoulder surgery Friday to repair his labrum, which he injured during the Blue-Gold Game last Saturday. Diggs was trying to stiff-arm a would-be tackler when he suffered the injury.

It is unclear how long the sophomore-to-be Diggs will be out or whether he will miss the start of fall camp in early August, but it's certainly a blow to his chances of beating out Chris Tyree for the top running back spot in the fall. Tyree, a junior-to-be, was already the presumptive favorite to replace Kyren Williams as Notre Dame's bell cow back after running for 718 yards on 5.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Irish, but there is now much less chance of Diggs passing him on the depth chart.

Diggs looked like a future game-changing running back as a freshman in 2021, when he averaged 4.4 yards per carry on the way to 230 yards and three touchdowns, plus another touchdown through the air. He turned heads with a highlight-reel run against Virginia that included a stiff-arm to get to the outside and then a leap over another defender for an extra five yards.

Diggs is still the favorite to be the No. 2 back next season, but he will be pushed for the spot by fellow sophomore-to-be Audric Estime, who has flashed a rare blend of power and shiftiness, and incoming true freshman Jadarian Price, who was one of the stars of the Blue-Gold Game. Running back is one of Notre Dame's deepest positions, so the Irish will likely be able to weather the storm if Diggs is out long enough to miss games, but the injury is still bad luck for a player who seemed to be developing quickly.

