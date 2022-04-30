Kyren Williams picked by Rams in fifth round

Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams will be joining the defending champions after the Los Angeles Rams picked him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, 164th overall, this afternoon.

The Rams were Williams' childhood team when he was growing up in St. Louis, where the Rams played from 1995 until 2015. When he was drafted, the Rams tweeted a photo of a young Williams with former Rams All-Pro running back Steven Jackson, whom Williams dressed up as for Halloween.

"Now that's full circle this not only made me smile but also made my day! Congratulations! I look forward to seeing you hold down the backfield," Jackson wrote on Twitter when he saw the photo.

When Williams was picked, he had a tearful conversation with Rams coach Sean McVay.

"Coach, you got the one, I promise," Williams said. "I swear to goodness, I'm going to come in there, I'm going to do everything. I promise, you all are going to get everything from me."

In Los Angeles, Williams will reunite with former Notre Dame teammate Ben Skowronek, a Fort Wayne native and Homestead graduate, who earned a roster spot as a wide receiver with the Rams after getting picked in the seventh round in 2021.

Williams was the second and final Notre Dame player picked in the draft this year, the fewest for the program since 2017, when it also had two. Players such as Isaiah Foskey, Jarrett Patterson and Jayson and Justin Ademilola, who very well could have been drafted, decided to play another year for new Irish coach Marcus Freeman, who took over the program in December. Notre Dame's two draft picks were enough to maintain the team's lead in all-time picks, giving the Irish 522 in the program's history. USC is second with 519 after notching three selections this year.

Williams was the first Irish back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons since Darius Walker accomplished the feat in 2005 and 2006. Williams redshirted in 2019 (though he offered a glimpse of things to come with a huge performance in the Blue-Gold Game that spring) before surprising many when he leapfrogged more established backs and earned the top spot at the position on Notre Dame's depth chart prior to the 2020 campaign.

In that first year as a starter, he ran for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 313 more yards and another score. His most memorable touchdown came on the first play from scrimmage against then-No. 1 Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium in November, when Williams burst through the left side and raced 65 yards down the sideline for a touchdown in a 47-40 double-overtime win.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Williams totaled more than 1,300 yards rushing and receiving and scored 17 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore this season despite Notre Dame's offensive line struggling mightily in the first half of the campaign.

Williams is the complete package as a running back, capable of catching the ball out of the backfield and also stepping up as a violent pass blocker. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. noted Williams is "not afraid at all to put his face in the fan in pass protection."

The Rams traded up 11 slots to get Williams and will likely be able to utilize him in a multitude of ways, even as other teams were scared off by a middling 4.65-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.

NFL.com says (on Williams): "Fiery team leader and combative runner who leaves it all out on the field. Williams has been a worker bee with a willingness to do the heavy lifting on all three downs and has premium third-down talent both in blitz pickup and as a route-runner out of the backfield. The Patriots' usage of James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden might be the blueprint for how to utilize Williams in the NFL."

NFL.com says (on the pick): "The Rams are more than comfortable deploying a heavy rotation at running back, so adding depth competition at the position is always welcome. Williams, who some have likened to James White, brings immediate value on passing downs."

