TinCaps' struggles continue in another loss to Dayton

On Aug. 27, Robert Hassell III collected four hits for Low-A Lake Elsinore and drove in six runs. The next day, he was promoted to the High-A with the TinCaps, where he has been ever since.

In his first 37 games with Fort Wayne – covering the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 – Hassell did not have a four-hit performance. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick changed that today, when he collected four hits, including a home run and a double, and drove in four. It was the latest in a string of outstanding games for Hassell to start the 2022 campaign, which has seen him reach base in all 20 games the TinCaps have played so far. After his 4-for-5 day today in an 11-5 loss to the Dayton Dragons, Hassell is leading the league in batting average (.408) and OBP (.471) and is second in on-base plus slugging (OPS, 1.116).

It's unlikely Hassell will get promoted before the TinCaps play the finale of their six-game series against the Dragons on Sunday, in which they'll hope to salvage something after losing four of the first five games in the set, but if he keeps hitting the way he is, the Padres will have a hard time keeping the precocious 20-year-old away from Double-A San Antonio.

"For me, it's about knowing what I want every at-bat," Hassell said. "I might differentiate between pitchers, but just knowing what I want and being firm with it and being confident in it. Mainly, getting something earlier in the count, in a hitter's count, because guys like these guys at Dayton, they're solid guys ... so if they get you down in the count, it's going to be a tough (at-bat)."

When Hassell talks about hitting, it can begin to sound like chess. He appears to see several moves ahead, which keeps him in the game even against pitchers with near-overpowering stuff. His first at-bat this afternoon, against Dayton starter James Marinan, ended in a three-pitch strikeout when Marinan blew a 95 mph fastball past him. In his next at-bat, Hassell adjusted and hit a two-run home run, a screaming line drive to left. Here's how he described those two plate appearances:

"I faced that guy a little bit at the end of last year and then he started against us in Dayton and he knew what I was good at doing. You saw later in the game, he missed his spot, that's when I got my pitch and drove it. (In the first at-bat), he went two breaking balls back-to-back and he ended up getting one over and I swung at one, so boom, right there, I'm down 0-2, so I knew that's tough. Then he reared back and threw a fastball, 95, inner-half. That's one of those where it's a 50-50. I don't know for sure that it's coming, but I can get to that pitch a lot of times, but he beat me right there that specific (at-bat), so hat's off to him.

"That's just one of those, I didn't lose confidence and I just carried it over to (the next at-bat)."

Hassell's offensive explosion was enough to help the TinCaps push across more runs today than they had in the first four games of the series combined (four), but the rest of the team is still not hitting particularly well after a hot start to the season. Fort Wayne is just 4 for 35 in the series with runners in scoring position after a 2-for-8 performance today and three of those w/RISP hits have come from Hassell. The rest of the team has just one RBI hit in the series, Ripken Reyes' single Thursday.

Joshua Mears in particular is struggling. Mears still leads the league in home runs with seven, but the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week is having a miserable series against the Dragons. After going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk today, Mears is 0 for 20 in the series with 14 strikeouts and only the single free pass as a time on base. He seems to be searching for answers at the plate and it's difficult not to consider the possibility he is feeling some ill effects from getting hit in the hand by a pitch last Sunday against Lansing.

"One week you're the player of the week and you're out of your mind, driving baseballs off buildings and the next week you get humbled a little bit," manager Brian Esposito said. "That's what this sports does. What I would like him to do from that is recognize there are going to be peaks and valleys and the good players are the ones that are able to get out of those valleys a little bit quicker than others.

"It's just a matter of him swinging at strikes. Right now he's just in between, taking some pitches he could be driving and maybe going out of the zone a little bit on some balls he shouldn't be."

The TinCaps are now 9-3 against the rest of the Midwest League, but only 2-6 against first-place Dayton, which looks to be among the circuit's best teams. Still, Fort Wayne is 11-9 at the close of April and comfortably in second place in the ML East Division and owner of the second-best run differential in the league (plus-26, 21 runs better than Dayton). Hassell believes the victories will come as the season wears on.

"You see a couple of times, we've been really slow offensively and even then in the ninth we still try to put something together, we still try to win games," the TinCaps outfielder said. "We hold ourselves to high standards, so we expect more, obviously. Instead of losing these close games, we need to put some runs on the board and help our pitchers out a bit, but other than that, we're playing as a team well and I see us winning quite a few games here pretty soon."

dsinn@jg.net