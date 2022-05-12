Manning brothers address Irish

Longtime Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and brother Eli Manning, who combined to win four Super Bowls and reach the Pro Bowl 18 times, were on Notre Dame's campus recently and talked to the Irish football team about the necessary ingredients for a championship program.

"The best teams I played on, our best players practiced the hardest," Peyton Manning said. "Every day, they set the example. They were sitting in meetings, taking notes, paying attention. Our young players are like, 'Holy cow, this is how they do it here. I'm going to take notes, I'm going to pay attention.'

"We got on the practice field, full speed. Taking snaps, full speed. Walkthroughs, everybody's intense. ... To me, that just sets the tone. Talented players that are unselfish and set the example in the building of what it's going to take to be a Notre Dame football player, that's critical."

The Mannings' appearance in South Bend sparked some speculation they might be checking out the Irish on behalf of their nephew, quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 player in the country in the 2023 recruiting class. But the Mannings were officially in town to film a part of an episode of "Eli's Places," Eli Manning's documentary TV show about college football.

In fact, Arch Manning discussed his recruitment earlier this week and listed five schools he's currently considering, though he did not foreclose the possibility of adding others. Those five are Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida and LSU. Of LSU, he said:

"Coach (Brian) Kelly knows how to win. He’s won everywhere he goes pretty much."

Meanwhile, the Irish are reportedly all in on Detroit product Dante Moore, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2023 class and the No. 5 player in the class overall, according to 247sports.com. Moore has Notre Dame in his top five, along with Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and, yes, LSU.

Still, the Mannings coming to South Bend is notable as it marks at least the second football celebrity interaction for the Irish this offseason. In mid-April, former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who won a national championship with the Tigers in 2019 before being fired in 2021 in favor of former Irish coach Kelly, visited South Bend, watched the Irish practice and proclaimed they would "win it all."

