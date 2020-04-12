Expert's tips help people train online

Most folks are online a lot more these days, due to the coronavirus crisis that has thousands more working from home.

And so if training is going to continue, much of that will be virtual as well.

Businesses and organizations can save time and money that would otherwise be spent away from the office for travel, said Ted Kwartler, a vice president at DataRobot.

And for trainers, the potential reach of the information they are sharing expands significantly.

Many traditional options are limited based on classroom or meeting space, said Kwartler, who led a one-hour webinar last week titled “Moving From In-Person Training to Online Training.”

Participants in online training can sometime apply the learning toward certifications or get credit from educational institutions. Trainers can expand their offerings over time, creating a library of content that can incorporate additional topics as new subjects emerge, said Kwartler, a University of Notre Dame graduate who has also worked for Amazon.com and Liberty Mutual.

Some hybrid models of online training include live or remote participants along with those in classroom setting.

Various software programs and app can help those interested in investing the time to deliver training, Kwartler said. Zoom is one of Kwartler's favorites.

Zoom has added some additional security features, such as password-protecting sessions, amid recent intrusions into virtual gatherings. He cautions against publicly posting meeting ID numbers that legitimate participants will use to log in.

Lighting is important. Using a webcam, Kwartler likes having light shining at him so participants can see who is doing the training. That's better than having it too dark, he said, “where it looks like I'm a protected witness or something.”

Trainers providing participants documents should have a consistent area to place them; Kwartler uses the same folder structure every week.

Visuals should be consistent, but not overdone or overstimulating. Type placed on a photo, for example, may be difficult to read. Kwartler said he most always uses a white background.

Images shared during presentations should be saved as a PDF so that participants can easily access them later with a full screen.

Whatever technology a trainer decides to use, whether Zoom or Loom.com, Kwartler said it's important to practice and master it. He also suggests investing in good microphones and headphones.

“There's a lot of frustration to be had if people can't hear,” he said.

Some online training pitfalls include assuming participants are a “clean slate” and that you're filling them with information. Kwartler said rhetorical questions and reflective pauses can be effective.

A good trainer will be tired when they're finished, though, even if there is dialogue, because it requires more to keep people engaged with the information being shared.

Be yourself, Kwartler said, but you have to be “110% of yourself,” he said. “Amplify energy and project.”

