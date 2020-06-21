Author: Talk about race at work

The same conversations about racism and injustice that have spilled over into the streets the past few weeks are likely surfacing in the workplace.

That's OK.

It may even be necessary.

“Employers have traditionally discouraged conversations about sensitive topics in the workplace. However, employees will discuss these subjects anyway and are already discussing them, so managers should harness those conversations and encourage employees to hold them in positive, constructive ways,” Mary-Frances Winters says in an summary highlighting her book, “We Can't Talk About That at Work.”

But never mind the overarching title; the subtitle is “How to Talk About Race, Religion, Politics and Other Polarizing Topics.” The book was released in 2017, but is among several – just try a Google search – that might provide some guidance for employers and leaders as discussions occur in the workplace.

Winters' book just happened to be highlighted in a Thursday email from getabstract.com

Winters is founder and CEO of The Winters Group Inc., a global organization development and diversity and inclusion consulting firm.

Along with other published titles, she has two books scheduled for release in coming months, according to her website. “Inclusive Conversations: Fostering Equity, Empathy, and Belonging” is expected Aug. 11, and “Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit” is due Sept. 15.

For those talks already happening or soon-to-occur, Winters has several tips, including “in your first bold conversation, be content with simply listening.”

She also said inclusive conversations can occur only in an atmosphere of trust.

And then there's this: Follow the 4 E's.

• Exposure: Consider the people with whom you regularly interact.

• Experience: Understand the need to create meaningful relationships with those who are different.

• Education: Tap into your firm's organizational development curriculum.

• Empathy: Strive to understand others, since that will contribute to your emotional intelligence.

COVID-19 impact

The personal finance website WalletHub last week released results of a survey indicating nearly 60% of Americans think COVID-19 has changed the way we work for the better.

The Coronavirus and Working from Home Survey examined topics including how being at home has affected productivity and what people miss most about the office.

Thirty-three percent of respondents believe businesses should fire employees who refuse to go back to work; 67% responded no.

Although more people are expected to make a permanent transition to working at home, that won't be the case for many.

Asked whether physical offices are a “thing of the past,” 69% said no and 31% said yes. For those who don't need to live close to an office anymore, 33% said family will be the primary factor in where they choose to live. Other factors, from outdoor activities to urban lifestyle and schools, were selected by 12% to 14%.

Other highlights include:

• A third of Americans believe that businesses should fire employees who refuse to go back to work.

• About 50% of parents with young children at home don't think they are more productive working from home.

• 61% of people do not think their co-workers are more productive working from home

• 53% of people think businesses should be held responsible for employees getting sick.

• 41% of people think those who go back to working in an office should be paid more

• 27% of people don't miss anything about working in an office; 32% miss co-workers; 12% miss routine.

The results were based on what WalletHub says was a nationally representative survey of more than 300 respondents between May 25 and May 29.

