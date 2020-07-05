For leaders, resiliency is imperative

The cordial, welcoming handshake among colleagues and new acquaintances in business circles shifted to an elbow bump this year.

Then, suddenly even the elbow bump became suspect – a potential public health hazard with the spreading novel coronavirus.

Unusual times call for unusual leadership. You might call it part of the fallout – or perhaps the legacy – of COVID-19. Leaders will need to deal with both the challenges and the scars from the pandemic the virus caused, said Leah Clark, director of strategy and development for GP Strategies, a performance improvement company, during a June webinar.

Other participants in the “Business as UNusual: Rewriting the Rules of Leadership” webinar were Jody Jensen, manager of talent development for Transamerica, and Dan Mitchell, global learning leader for Marsh, a risk management, insurance and consulting firm.

Many organizations are already sending the subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle signal that “We're back to work,” Clark said. That includes setting performance expectations, but leaders also need to “meet people where they are.”

The coronavirus, for which there is no vaccine, has taken its toll, not just in the thousands of lives lost, but in the emotional well-being of many. Remote learning, for example, presented challenges for some parents – plenty of them workers – and now they are wondering how their children will be safe if and when they return to the classrooms in August, Clark said.

Then there are questions about job security. Who is essential and who isn't? Who gets furloughed and who doesn't?

Clark said organizations need a consistent and equitable approach. A certain amount of resiliency – or ability to bounce back from challenges – is expected. But empathy and flexibility are also in order.

Goals, for example, might not change but the accepted pathways to meet them could.

Jensen said leaders need to listen to employee needs; she suggests checking in regularly to ensure they are on track with goals, while inquiring about any roadblocks or what they need to help push initiatives along.

Mitchell said the “ultimate measure of how a leader is doing is how the leader's team is doing.”

Leaders, he said, have to be vulnerable and transparent enough to acknowledge when they're struggling and not handling all the changes the pandemic or other circumstances have brought on.

Mitchell suggests thinking about being on an airplane, should an emergency occur: You have to put your own mask on first before trying to help others.

“I don't think people are going to look upon a leader favorably who is trying to hide their own challenges,” Mitchell said. “Be resilient, yes, but you have to be resilient in the midst of a reality that most of us have never dealt with.”

Communication might be more crucial than ever, but there's no magic frequency for how often it should occur, webinar participants said. Jensen said she tries to let people know what she knows.

Three more tangible tips from Clark:

• Recognize. Get to know where people are, what they're dealing with – uncertainty and fear. Express empathy. Ask questions. Listen actively. Offer support and clear the hurdles you can.

“If I don't feel you care about me as a person,” Clark said, “my motivation to follow you as a leader will drop significantly.”

• Restore. Employees need to have confidence, to know that they matter and also that their safety – physically and psychologically – is important. That requires leaders to build a connection, anchored in a shared purpose.

• Rewrite. This means the expectations and ways of working. It's OK, maybe imperative, to reprioritize and reset expectations. Organizations can set policies, but leaders and their teams need to engage in conversations.

Lisa Green