At summit, leadership's need touted

Stand up, leaders.

The world is waiting.

Whether it's managing through COVID-19 circumstances, navigating the inevitable ups and downs of business, or refusing to be quiet in the face of racism, your vision and voice are needed.

Those were among the messages more than a dozen executives, coaches, authors and other speakers shared during this year's Global Leadership Summit. The Aug. 6-7 virtual gathering of more than 70,000 also featured an exclusive, not-to-be-shared beyond live viewers question-and-answer session with former President George W. Bush.

Fort Wayne has been one of dozens of sites to offer the Summit, broadcast via satellite from Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago. In recent years, participants have gathered at Memorial Coliseum for the Summit but the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about large gatherings prevented that. Those registering were able to sign up online through various host sites.

“We were all online this year and honestly had no idea what our registration numbers would look like with not gathering together,” Lori Whitman, the local on-site event manager for the Summit, said through email.

“We were hoping to be at 1,000 (registrations) and God blew us away again this year with over 2,300 leaders watching individually and in small groups.”

Craig Groeschel, pastor of Life.Church, an Oklahoma megachurch with multiple locations, was the opening speaker again this year.

The world needs “humble, confident, bold and integrity-infused leadership,” said Groeschel, a New York Times best-selling author.

Mentioning the coronavirus pandemic and also the racial unrest that escalated in the spring, Groeschel said “our world is reeling in pain; emotionally exhausted” and desperately needs leaders.

Many people shun the title of leader, but leadership is influence, he said. Trust and influence.

“Even if you have a social media account, you have influence,” he added.

Leaders need to cast the vision for a brighter future and to right wrongs. And leaders, Groeschel said, also must learn to lead “through the dip,” those downturns often due to circumstances beyond control.

And sometimes promises have to be “unmade,” Groeschel said, deliberately avoiding the word “broken.”

He cautioned against well-meaning statements that include “we will never” and “we will always.” The statements are helpful and productive – until they're not.

“Leaders, if you're not careful, your boldest declarations could become your greatest limitations,” Groeschel said.

Other insights he shared:

• “You cannot correct what you will not confront.”

• Every major crisis creates unexpected problems, but every major crisis creates unprecedented opportunities.

• People change out of desperation or inspiration. “As leaders we want to inspire our teams to change when they don't have to,” Groeschel said.

Uncomfortable

Facebook executive Nona Jones said many leaders want to stay in their comfort zone but now is a good time to talk about racial injustice.

The need for more conversations came to the forefront after George Floyd died in May with a Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck.

Conversations about injustices are uncomfortable for people who are victimized and also for those who benefit, said Jones, Facebook's leader for global faith-based partnerships.

But “safe is insufficient.”

Problems can not be solved at the same level of awareness that created them, she said, referring to a quote attributed to Albert Einstein.

The opportunity to grow always comes “wrapped in an affront to how great we think we are,” Jones said. “Being not racist is not good enough if neutrality comes with a cost.”

One major safe zone is fear – arising from a perceived risk of loss, whether livelihood or life, customers, followers, members. And Jones suggested there is a certain amount of ego attached to this zone.

The feeling of inadequacy is another safe zone.

“We look at the sheer size and enormity of a challenge and tell ourselves we are incapable and inadequate,” she said.

The key is determining what you can change and then changing it.

“None of us is called to change the entire world by ourselves,” Jones said. “You don't have to have all the power, you just have to recognize the power that you have.”

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.