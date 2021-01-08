The language of leadership

Less than a week ago, in my first column of the year on Jan. 3, I addressed the uncertainties of life and leadership. I wrote, in part, that I hoped that 2021 would be "unremarkable when it comes to the kinds of chaos and crisis we saw in 2020."

Well, that hope imploded on Wednesday afternoon. And so here are a few more thoughts I had this week, as I spent hours watching events and commentary from the insurrection that occurred in our nation's capital:

+ Our words matter, even though every individual is accountable for their choices and actions.

+ We must watch what we allow or co-sign, whether verbally or ... by our silence.

+ Grace and integrity are still hallmarks. We should cleave to them and celebrate them.

And because journalists always have questions, here's one:

What kind of legacy will you leave?

