CEO turnover shows decline

CEOs are hanging on.

A report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. said January turnover in the top job was down 7.3% - with 89 leaving - compared to 96 a month earlier. The January number was more than 59% lower than the 219 CEOs who left their posts in the same month last year and represented an eight-month low, according to the Wednesday report from the Chicago-area firm.

“CEO turnover has fallen steadily since a record-setting 2019, when an average of 137 CEOs left each month. Despite the pandemic-induced recession, companies appear to be holding on to their leaders, taking a wait-and-see approach,” said a statement from Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The majority of CEOs - 29 - retired in January while 28 stepped down from the role, but remained with the company. Those who stayed usually took a position as a board chair or other C-level executive.

CEO turnover was led by government/non-profit entities and health care/products companies, which each announced 13 CEO changes.

Just under 18% of new CEOs were women, compared to nearly 24% of new CEOs in January 2020 and 22.7% of new CEOs overall in 2020. Last year was the highest rate for incoming female CEOs, based on data Challenger tracks.

“Women are leaving the workforce at an alarming rate. The pandemic has hit industries primarily employing women hardest, and child care and compensation issues which continually plague women are being exacerbated by the pandemic,” Challenger said.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are of paramount importance heading into 2021, so we expect more women will be named to the CEO role this year, but even at its record high, the rate of incoming women CEOs is still less than a quarter of all incoming CEOs. There’s still a long way to go,” he added.

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears as a column in The Journal Gazette's Sunday Business section.