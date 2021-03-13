Lack of sleep can make us cranky

Go to bed, people.

Early.

Whether you're an employee or a manager, you might need some extra rest this weekend since Daylight Saving Time is upon us and overnight - early Sunday morning technically - we'll spring forward an hour. That means 60 minutes less to our weekend and potentially of sleep - if you tend to wake up at roughly the same time daily.

Sleep deprivation can leave you feeling tired, less creative and make it more difficult to stay focused on important projects, the Sleep Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, says on its website.

Thousands more people have worked from home in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and may have been shorting themselves on sleep already. One quip I came across recently is that working remotely has meant living at work.

"Sacrificing sleep for work, then working more to make up for lost productivity can become an exhausting cycle," the website said.

And of course there's been more stress this past year due to the pandemic, which may have led to many a restless night.

Healthy adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

The lack of sleep can not only can hinder our focus, but it can be a mood changer. Simply put, it can make us cranky.

Trust me, our counterparts, our bosses, those who report to us - and certainly clients and customers - will be thankful if we get our rest.

Go to bed.

Early.

