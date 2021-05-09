Indiana is middle ground for working moms, study shows

Indiana is average - ranked at No. 27 - when it comes to the "Best & Worst States for Working Moms," according to calculations by a well-known personal finance website.

WalletHub said it compared state dynamics across 17 metrics, using a weighted scale, for its rankings. The metrics were based on three primary areas: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

The top five, in order, are Massachusetts, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Vermont and Minnesota. The worst five are South Carolina, Mississippi, Idaho, Alabama and Louisiana.

Indiana's 27th-place ranking is based on a total score of 43.82 compared to top-ranked Massachusetts at 65.12 and to Louisiana's 26.69.

Metrics in the study included:

+ the gender pay gap when comparing women's earnings as a percentage of men's

+ female executive to male executive ratios

+ child care costs as a percentage of median income for women

+ the average length of a woman's work week and their average commute time.

The U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research and Institute for Women's Policy Research were among the sources of data evaluated.

Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and nearly 66% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2020, WalletHub Managing Editor, John S. Kiernan, said in a news release last week. But mothers were initially disproportionately affected by COVID-19-related job losses compared to fathers. While mothers regained jobs at faster rates, unemployment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Even during non-pandemic times, working moms still face an uphill battle in the workplace, as their average hourly wage is only 85% of what men make, and only 6% of S&P 500 companies’ chief executives are women, the WalletHub report said.

"Such obvious inequality brings up not just financial questions but also deeply ingrained social issues," Kiernan said in the report. "The real question, however, is what we’re doing about these fundamental problems."

