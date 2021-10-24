Stay vigilant for any signs of burnout

The virtual group for a webinar – or at least those who responded to the first question – was small, numbering about 65.

The response on the question about burnout, though, was decisive: 83% said yes, they had experienced it within the past year.

Those kind of results are fairly common, Jessie McClure, a consultant for corporate solutions with Hogan Assessments. She and colleague Jessica Walker, a Hogan consultant for talent analytics, led a September webinar titled “On Fire or Fizzling Out: Who is at Risk for Burnout?”

So, about that question ...

If you love your job, raise your hand.

If you are a top performer at work, raise your hand.

If you have organizational commitment, raise your hand.

Get the picture? Many of the employees managers would put on their A-list are at greatest risk.

“In other words,” McClure said, “you have to be on fire in order to burn out.”

Since March last year, most people have experienced a stressor called COVID-19. McClure said “resilience and coping mechanisms only get us so far.” You might be good at those, but that doesn't make you risk adverse for burnout.

You need to be proactive. And communication with supervisors can help.

Primary causes of burnout include unsustainable workloads, the feeling that “there's too much to do and I don't have enough time to do it,” McClure said.

The perceived lack of control doesn't help. This includes career path and other work flexibility matters.

Lack of fairness can be a contributing factor, too, when people don't feel they are rewarded.

Mismatched values can contribute to burnout. If an employee values something that an organization does not, the employee's motivation drops. But it's important to be aware that values can change over time.

And you've probably heard the statement that misery loves company. If others around you are experiencing burnout, that increases the chances you could become complacent and prone to negativity.

Burnout is a “multifaceted problem and yet also an individual experience,” McClure said.

And burnout will cost employers, literally.

Burned-out employees are more than twice as likely as others to take a sick day and nearly 20% less productive, and McClure said they are also twice as likely to be actively seeking a new job.

We're in a “hiring boom” with so many employers looking for help that retention could hinge on ensuring existing employees have a good experience, she said. And for the employers recruiting, they have to be able to sell their organization to potential hires.

Just as there are many contributing factors to burnout, there are ways to prevent it.

• Pay attention to employee growth and development opportunities. Focusing on these helps an employee feel valued and possibly more in control of their career.

• Help employees build resilience. Self-awareness is important. And McClure said failures can be used as opportunities to grow.

• Focus on employee well-being. That includes encouraging employees to recharge, she said, such as taking vacation. The example needs to be set from the top. And when employees commit to taking earned time off, it needs to be meaningful time off without feeling the need to check email.

