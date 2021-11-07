Employees react to internal motivators

Financial incentives might help you recruit employees, but there's no guarantee you'll retain them.

Dangling financial carrots can work for a while, but they typically lead to expectations for bigger and bigger rewards. When they don't come, employees might look for the next gig.

“We don't have money to just keep throwing bonuses at people and giving them more vacation,” says Erin Cox, a trainer with the American Management Association. “What you don't want is a revolving door.”

Cox has facilitated workshops in 48 states and worked with Fortune 500 companies. She led an October webinar on “How to Create a Customer Focused Culture,” which she said requires an employee-focused culture.

“I think if there was ever a time where people were losing their motivation, that time is now,” Cox said.

Some employers desperate to recruit workers have offered healthy hiring bonuses. That's great for new hires, but what about the longtime workers who sometimes worked 60 hours a week and juggled the jobs of three to four people?

“We have to celebrate them and then motivate them because they are burned out,” said Cox, whose presentation emphasized customer service but can be more widely applied.

Bonuses and salary increases, gifts, compliments, flexible schedules and promotions can help motivate workers, Cox said, but are all external factors. She prefers internal motivators, describing them as free, sustainable and more effective.

Catering to internal motivation requires awareness of three psychological needs Cox said everyone has: competence, relatedness and autonomy.

“I like to compare these three things to oxygen. You don't notice them until they're gone,” Cox said. “Oxygen is just supposed to be there. It's a need. It's expected. ... If I were to come into a room and take the oxygen, you would notice immediately it's gone.”

• Competence involves the ability and feeling an employee has that they can do work successfully and efficiently.

• Relatedness is the state of being connected. That, Cox said, may have suffered for some employees with remote work during the pandemic.

• Autonomy grants self-directing freedom, the right to “self-govern.” This allows some flexibility in gray areas for workers to figure out how to make something work. Cox used the analogy of a parent telling their child they're going to eat vegetables with their meal whether they like them or not, or offering the child a choice – asking whether they prefer peas or carrots.

Leaders can create environments where the three elements thrive. But they also have to realize, Cox said, that which of the three each employee most values can vary. That may require some probing because every employee may not be able to easily articulate what they need.

Having employees focus on performance that simply avoids possible chastisement or punishment isn't effective long term.

“I'm not saying get rid of carrots and get rid of sticks, but make sure carrots and sticks aren't the only reason people are hanging around,” Cox said.

More on culture

“Good Comes First: How Today's Leaders Create an Uncompromising Company Culture That Doesn't Suck” is the title of a Sept. 28 book release by Chris Edmonds and Mark S. Babbitt.

Edmonds is the CEO of The Purposeful Culture Group. He has a series of videos on his consulting firm's site tied to the book, including one on “why attrition can be your friend during culture refinement.”

In an Oct. 14 email newsletter, Edmonds said employees desire and deserve workplaces where they are “respected and validated for their ideas, efforts and contributions, every day.”

Most business leaders don't focus as much on creating a respectful workplace as they do creating a productive one, Edmonds said.

“Leaders today don't pay attention to the degree to which their work cultures demean, discount and dismiss employees' ideas, efforts and accomplishments,” he said.

