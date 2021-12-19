Author: Keep your vision short, simple

One way businesses can help communities is to thrive.

Churches have a responsibility to help businesses do so.

That assessment comes from Jeff Henderson, a former Chick-fil-A marketing executive who shifted his career to ministry and helped start churches in the Atlanta area.

The responsibility for city transformation is not just “reserved for the nonprofit world,” Henderson said.

“It's no longer about being the best company in the world, it's about being the best company for the world,” he said. “What is your organization doing to help make the city and community a better place?”

An author and organizational coach, Henderson was the key speaker for the Dec. 7 Global Leadership Network's City Catalyst Gathering. About 1,200 people were online for the virtual 90-minute session.

The underlying messages centered on communication and strategy.

The first step, Henderson said, is determining what you are known for and what you want to be known for. And that comes from listening to the people in the community where you want to have influence and impact – as well as your internal team.

A gap often exists, Henderson said, between what entities want to be known for and what they are known for. The vision should be simple, perhaps even five to seven words instead of “a 17-paragraph statement you came up with at a retreat.”

The more memorable the vision, the more people will be able to talk vision. And organizations want and need more vision carriers, he said.

“The more vision carriers you have,” he said, “the more vision casters you have.”

Henderson talked about a “For Gwinnett” initiative he helped lead in the northeast Atlanta area after a team from North Point Ministries asked organizations, government and business leaders what they saw as the greatest needs. Part of what helped the ministry grow and become influential was finding ways to support others in the community through social media posts and sharing words of encouragement.

In one case, Henderson's ministry hosted a concert at a venue where the operators felt they had an overlooked amphitheater. About 2,000 people attended. Another initiative involved highlighting a business each month on his church's Instagram account. The only real pushback, Henderson said, was those who worried about singling out certain businesses while others couldn't get the same attention.

Henderson said he subscribed to an approach he picked up from best-selling author Andy Stanley: Do for one what you wish you could do for everybody.

“If we ever decided to go out of business,” Henderson said, “I would want the community to rise up and protest ... but that requires us to not only be great leaders, but great listeners and great leaders are great listeners.”

In many cases, Henderson said the church in general is known more for what it is against, rather than what it is for.

“We might have a brand issue right now in the church,” he said. “Sometimes as leaders, we forget leadership is as much listening as it is talking. Listening helps inform my vision casting.”

Businesses and ministries share a common interest in having strong communities and can often develop partnerships. Once needs are identified, the strategic work begins.

But leaders can't expect to cast vision just once. They have to find language to keep infusing energy. “Leaders have to be repeaters,” Henderson said. “It's one thing to get inspired. The bigger challenge is to remain inspired. Remaining inspired requires a plan.”

