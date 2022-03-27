Alaska tops in quit rates; Indiana 15th

Attention managers: Things could be worse – like if you were in Alaska and trying to keep all your positions filled.

Things could be better, too – like if you were in Minnesota or New York.

WalletHub, a personal finance website known for various reports, says Alaska has the highest job resignation rate while Minnesota, followed by New York, has the lowest.

WalletHub said in its March 17 report that it ranked the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia according to how many workers were voluntarily leaving their posts.

Indiana is 15th on the list.

“Different states have different economies, and we are seeing a greater increase in quit rates in states where there are fewer remote work options and lower unemployment rates,” Joyce Jacobsen said in a statement provided to WalletHub. Jacobsen is president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York state.

WalletHub used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compile its list of the states with the highest to lowest resignation rates. The study's authors considered the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months.

“As the economy has started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions. As a result, new applicants have a lot of leverage,” Adam McCann, a financial writer, said in WalletHub's report.

“The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19, are two big factors driving what's been dubbed the 'Great Resignation,' with millions of Americans quitting their jobs each month,” McCann said.

Joining Alaska with the highest quit rates are South Carolina, Georgia, Delaware and Kentucky, according to WalletHub. States with the lowest rates, in addition to Minnesota and New York, are Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Gender reflections

Thursday marks the end of Women's History Month, that celebratory, reflective time when we focus on accomplishments and also the challenges that still exist.

One of the most notable milestones for this March – and all of 2022 – will be Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic hearing for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. She testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week after being nominated for the position by President Joe Biden.

Jackson would be one of only a few females to serve in that capacity – and the first Black woman to do so. A vote is expected in early April.

One of my favorite social media posts this month seemed to be widely circulating on International Women's Day on March 8. It read: “Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

That would be a good one to share again on Mother's Day in May. When things go well, moms are often a child's first leader.

I heard a memorable quip on a TV reality show from an Atlanta real estate business professional. Dressed to the nines and walking confidently in high heels, part of her message had to do with having a seat at the table – an age-old reference to inclusion.

But given the woman's success, she proclaimed she not only had a seat, she “had bought the table.”

Hats off to women entrepreneurs. I have friends who own and have owned businesses, including retail clothing and candle-making. For some, it's been a full-time endeavor.

But for those who might not prefer the path of business ownership, should they have to “buy the table” to have a voice in decisions?

And while being at the table and being granted a seat is nice, let's all keep in mind that it's not the same as being heard when you're at the table.

Let's keep moving forward – in genuine, meaningful ways.

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.