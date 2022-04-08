New justice represents grace, humility in leadership

Grace under fire.

It may seem a bit cliché and was even the title for a TV sitcom in the 1990s, but we certainly saw it exemplified in late March by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She exhibited, as President Joe Biden said today, poise and dignity -- despite the interruptions from U.S. senators and barbs meant to discredit her during a crucial confirmation hearing in late March.

A Harvard Law School graduate, she was first selected a decade ago for a U.S. District Court position by former President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black to hold that seat. And now you can call her Justice Jackson, after the Senate's historic vote Thursday to confirm her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, though it won't be official until she's sworn in this summer to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Yet the reality and impact of this season is immediately substantial -- a lesson for both young and old about the importance of both dream and drive along with the impact of leadership and mentoring.

"It's a powerful thing when people can see themselves in others," Biden said before acknowledging the challenging confirmation hearing and how Jackson showed humility through those long days.

Jackson on Friday thanked a long list of people -- including justices she clerked for -- who she has learned from.

She expressed gratitude to those who have helped and supported her along the way -- some colleagues and others in politics and government, including Vice President Kamala Harris -- sworn in just a year ago as the nation's first Black woman to hold that office.

Jackson said she had 95 meetings with senators as the Supreme Court nomination thrust her into the spotlight.

And though Jackson noted she represents the dream of slaves, she said during Friday's news conference with Biden that it took just one generation in her family to "go from segregation to the Supreme Court." Yet, Jackson also pointed out that it has taken more than 230 years and 115 appointments for a Black woman to get to the Supreme Court. "But we've made it," she proclaimed, "all of us."

Jackson knows the impact her expanded platform will have as she helps debate and deliberate on the weightiest matters. She said she looks forward to working with "brilliant colleagues" and steadfastly upholding the rule of law.

The newest confirmed justice is a mother who has dedicated her career to public service, saying she loves the country and rights that make us free. And Jackson said the children are telling her now that they see in America "anything is possible."

