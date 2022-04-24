Pastor preaches value of adaptability

Sometimes, you just have to learn to do an “old thing a new way.”

Adjustments are natural and necessary, said the Rev. Craig L. Oliver Sr., senior pastor of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta. But during a Fort Wayne visit last week, he shared several factors that can stymie individuals and organizations: familiarity, fatigue, fear, past failures and frustration.

Familiarity is a major foe, “warring within us,” said Oliver, whose church has seven locations and more than 16,000 members.

Other leadership experts who also coach organizations on taking calculated risks might liken familiarity to a comfort zone. Sticking to safe havens, though, can keep organizations from making moves that Oliver said could be game changers.

“We can get caught up with what's so familiar: people, places and processes,” Oliver said Tuesday, the first night of a two-day leadership conference at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, where I attend. The conference was open to the public and included attendees from other congregations.

On Wednesday night, Oliver focused on “rhythm and order in life.” While work is expected, essential and ethical, so is rest, he said.

Oliver's faith-based anecdotes were appropriate to his setting, but his messages can be broadly applied.

Innovation requires new approaches, Oliver said, as he continued his first-night focus on being receptive to adjusting. People often continue familiar processes, even after becoming frustrated – frequently coming up empty or short of goals.

“The reality is simply this, that we often times wait for what we perceive to be the best possible conditions before trying to make the adjustment,” Oliver said.

Let's concede that some adjustments – new approaches – might not work. But, as he points out, if your current efforts haven't been getting results, you likely lose nothing from trying something different.

“Think for a change,” Oliver said. “If you want a change, think for a change.”

If you can get past your exasperations from past failures, you can renew your expectations, he said. But you then have to build on those expectations with the right executions for results toward “a preferred future.”

Leader training

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw last week formally announced a new Professional Leadership Institute initiative that will run from June to December.

The institute is aimed at businesses and individuals who want training in the hard and soft skills required to lead teams and help advance organizational growth. Graduates of the program will receive an Applied Organizational Leadership certificate.

The certificate can be completed in three eight-week sessions, a news release said. Classes include: Applied Theories of Management and Leadership, Followership, Organizational Culture and Change Leadership, Team Leadership and Conflict Resolution, Multicultural Leadership, and Leadership and Personal Development.

“Our business and industry partners tell us they need leadership development opportunities for high-potential employees now because recruiting and retaining top talent has never been more challenging,” Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson said in a statement.

The deadline to apply is May 31, and group discounts are available. Additional information is online at IvyTech.edu/leadership.

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net.