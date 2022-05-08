Workers in government burned out

Burnout is real, and may be more intense beyond business circles.

Among government employees surveyed, 65% say they are burned out, and that's significantly higher than the 44% of private sector counterparts, according to new research Eagle Hill Consulting released in late April. Government workers – 49% – also indicate they are more likely to leave their organization in the next 12 months compared with the 30% of private sector employees who responded that way.

Eagle Hill noted its research comes as the U.S. continues to face an acute worker shortage and employers are still seeing a surge of Americans quitting their jobs.

Ironically, the burned-out workers may feel less stressed if their employers could increase staffing.

Seventy-five percent of government workers say that staffing shortages are contributing to employee burnout as compared with 60% of private sector employees.

Eagle Hillsaid the feedback came from a workforce survey conducted April 5-7 by Ipsos. The survey addressing burnout and retention yielded 1,003 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S. The survey included an augment to collect additional interviews from those working in local, state or federal government. That included 500 interviews in addition to 239 respondents from the standard survey who work for the government.

“It's not surprising that our government workers are experiencing higher levels of burnout,” Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's president and CEO, said in a statement. “The pressure on the government workforce has been overwhelming for the past two years. And just as the pandemic pressures have begun to subside, the Great Resignation now is a driving factor in employee burnout.”

Jezior said leaders can take steps to address concerns.

“Many government workers are mission-driven and committed to public service. Addressing their specific drivers of burnout can help keep them on the job, as will ensuring that they feel appreciated and valued for their public service,” Jezior said.

The first step is talking to employees to “understand their pain points and collaborate on solutions,” she said. “For some government workers, their workload is the problem. For others, it could be concerns about flexible hours or remote work. Still others may be seeking better communication and clarity about their performance expectations.”

Additional findings from the Eagle Hill research include:

• Regarding the causes of burnout, government employees say that their workload is a problem (43%), followed by juggling work and personal life (35%), a lack of communication, feedback and support (34%), time pressures (29%), and performance expectations (26%).

• When asked how to reduce burnout, 71% of government workers said a four-day workweek would help. Other solutions included increased flexibility (70%), decreased workload (65%), better health and wellness offerings (62%), reduced administrative burdens (57%), more on-site amenities (58%), and working from home (56%).

Tracking turnover

First-quarter CEO exits rose 29% from the same quarter in 2021, with 395 compared with 307 in the first three months last year.

It is the highest quarterly total since the first three months of 2020, when 441 CEO exits were recorded. The figures are from a report by global business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

In March, 119 CEOs left their positions, up 6.3% from the 112 CEO exits recorded in the same month last year. That is 21.2% lower than the 151 CEOs who left their positions in February.

The rate of women taking over the incoming CEO role ticked up to 26% so far in 2022, up from 25% in the first quarter of 2021, Challenger, Gray & Christmas said. Of the 395 outgoing CEOs through March, 21% were women, compared with 16.3% of the 307 CEOs who left their posts in the first quarter of 2021. Last year, 19.6% of CEOs who left were women.

