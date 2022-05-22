Efficiencies can be gained when hiring

Sometimes speed and efficiency will win you a coveted job prospect.

The same way hiring managers are typically considering multiple job prospects, candidates are also communicating with more than one employer. You can't afford unnecessary delays.

“I think we've all probably been there at some point in time where there's two companies you may be interviewing with and in the end you end up going with the company that outexecutes the other one because they were quicker about it, not necessarily because they were better,” said Scott Jennings, director of industry strategy and market development for Checkr.

“It's a candidate's play land out there,” said Damien Smith, director of customer and community marketing at Workable, a recruiting software company.

Smith facilitated a May 11 webinar that included Jennings discussing ways to make hiring more efficient.

Job candidates need to know how the interviewing and hiring process will work, along with projected time lines when possible, said Emily Gibson, director of talent acquisition for Red Canary, a cybersecurity firm.

And even if a hiring time line isn't precise, regular communication can help keep a candidate engaged. Gibson said that can be as simple as sending an email about an award the company just won or asking a candidate if they want to connect for 15 minutes. And prospects need to be told early on that they can reach out to the hiring manager if there seems to be a lag or question between interviews.

“I think employers ghost candidates and employees ghost companies,” said Jennings, whose company does background checks.

Smith said using technology, including texts, can keep communication open. Candidates are not always be in front of a computer, but most people have cellphones.

Employers should evaluate how they can reach the end goal with the least steps. That might require rethinking how many candidates to interview.

With tech companies, for example, Jennings said finding a time that a sales vice president or C-suite executive can squeeze in an interview can be a challenge. It's important to determine how to vet an applicant's skills but streamline the process, maybe by limiting it to “impact people” closest to the job that needs to be filled, he said.

After they're hired

Employees celebrating work anniversaries should have more to look forward to than a formal assessment, an online platform that focuses on engagement and recognition says.

In a day where most messages bombarding us are via email, Slack channels and other such tools, a hand-written note to express gratitude might be a meaningful way to mark the milestone. And maybe instead of celebrating the day at work, the employee could have an extra day off – or at least come in late or get off early.

Those are among the suggestions the Bonusly platform offered in a newsletter article titled How to Celebrate Work Anniversaries.

“Many organizations miss the point – and the benefits – of work anniversaries entirely,” George Dickson said in the article. Intentional celebrations require more than a plaque, postcard or paperweight.

“Being in the office – whether the in-person or virtual one – for another year isn't really the contribution,” Dickson said. It's the countless problems solved, the improved work processes, the surpassed metrics, the meaningful relationships built with colleagues – the contents of that additional year that matter.”

And if you come up with praise-worthy language but realize you could say the same to anyone on your team, it's not personal or unique enough and unlikely to be meaningful to the employee.

More ideas and information are available on the website bonus.ly.

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.