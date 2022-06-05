DeKalb group growing leaders

Some DeKalb County visionaries want to expand their reach, and here's a glimpse of what they see:

• Developing leaders in communities that could stretch from the north, south, east and west borders of the Hoosier State.

• Helping those individuals use their skills, occasionally working with others, to “drive positive change through leadership and civic responsibility.”

• Encouraging emerging leaders to “step into key roles and embrace courageous leadership strategies.”

The work will fall under the umbrella of Fortify LEADS, an outgrowth of the DeKalb LEADS program that launched in 2020 as a partnership with the Community Foundation DeKalb County and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.

The Community Foundation helped start DeKalb LEADS with a $100,000 leadership grant through Lilly Endowment Inc.'s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative.

Now Fortify LEADS expects to build on the groundwork of that adult leadership development program by offering training statewide, even while continuing DeKalb LEADS, according to a news release last week.

The need for leadership is not unique to DeKalb County, said Sarah Payne, vice president of Fortify LEADS.

“We now have 21 leaders who have completed the DeKalb LEADS program in just two years, and we are already seeing the impact locally,” Payne said in a statement. “Just imagine the impact that will be had as we support leaders to take a more active role in supporting their own communities across the entire state.”

DeKalb LEADS starts in August and runs through May with nine all-day sessions and a three-day retreat. Each participating group – also called a cohort – has about 10 members.

Each month the cohort focuses on a topic and incorporates panel discussions, self-assessments and interaction. The program is designed to help participants better understand their community, the nonprofit landscape, civic engagement, quality of place, education, and personal development, said Mitch Figert, director of business development with Fortify LEADS.

The organization expects to “replicate the work that has been developed in DeKalb County and offer a turn-key solution to other communities throughout Indiana,” Figert said through email. The content could be modified to address specific local concerns.

In addition to the community LEADS program, Fortify LEADS can provide support to for-profit and nonprofit organizations, he said.

Amy Neal is the curriculum director for Fortify LEADS. She's excited about extending the work that began with DeKalb LEADS.

“What sets our curriculum apart is the focus on leadership skill development as well as content knowledge,” said Neal, who has been in the education field 20-plus years and most recently served as the innovation coach for DeKalb Central Schools.

The expanding leadership development initiative, the news release said, will challenge “community champions at all levels of influence to cope with the complexities of the day.”

It will also encourage leaders to “take informed risks, and put what is good for the community at the center of their decision-making, both personally and professionally.”

Keeping employees

U.S.-based employers announced 20,712 cuts in May, a 14.7% decrease from the 24,286 announced in April, a report said.

And the downsizing was 15.8% lower than the 24,586 cuts announced in May 2021, according to global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

So far this year, employers announced plans to cut 100,694 jobs, down 48% from the 192,185 cuts announced through the same period in 2021. It is the lowest recorded January-May total since Challenger began tracking monthly job cut announcements in 1993, the firm said in a news release.

Despite the drop in job cuts, of the 30 industries Challenger tracks, four – including construction and automotive – saw more job cuts announced in May than in the previous four months of the year combined.

To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.