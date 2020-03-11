Ants hang on, get 3rd straight victory

Walt Lemon Jr. had 30 points and Brian Bowen II added 28, as the Mad Ants defeated the Grand Rapids Drive 111-103 on Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Mad Ants (21-22) took back-to-back games from the Drive (25-18) to improve their chances of making the postseason.

Fort Wayne has won three straight games and is one game back of the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with seven games left in the regular season.

Alize Johnson had 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Mad Ants. Stephan Hicks and Daxter Miles Jr. had nine points apiece on front of 646 fans at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Grand Rapids was led by Todd Withers’ 27 points and Dakarai Allen’s 17.

The Mad Ants opened strong, taking a 34-15 lead on Bowen’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. The Mad Ants remained in control when Lemon made a 3-pointer for a 60-45 halftime lead.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Drive made its run; a Devon Baulkman 3-pointer cut Fort Wayne’s lead to 103-100 with 1:10 left.

Bu Hicks answered with a layup and Miles hit a pair of free throws for a 107-100 Fort Wayne lead that helped put the game out of reach.

jcohn@jg.net