Reports: Season over for G League, including Mad Ants

There were media reports tonight that the G League will cancel the remainder of its season Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, when an announcement comes, players will be told they'll be paid through what would have been the end of the season.

Fort Wayne, which was 21-22, had seven games left in the regular season. The Mad Ants, who started the season a franchise-worst 1-8, had won their last three games – the most recent being Wednesday’s 111-103 victory at Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Mad Ants, owned and operated by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, have declined any comment since the G League suspended play around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

They had two remaining home games scheduled for Memorial Coliseum, Saturday against Windy City and March 23 against Delaware.

They were one game back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Delaware, Capital City and Raptors 905 – each 22-21 – were vying for that final spot, too.

The Mad Ants last made the postseason in 2018.

Even if the G League doesn't resume play, it's possible the basketball season would continue for Mad Ants players under NBA contracts, such as the Alize Johnson, if the NBA returns to the court this season. Brian Bowen II and Naz Mitrou-Long were on two-way contracts that allowed them to split time between the Mad Ants and Pacers, though Bowen had exhausted his 45 days in the NBA and would normally need his contract converted to a standard NBA deal to rejoin the Pacers.

Walt Lemon Jr. led the Mad Ants with an average of 20.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 39 games. Johnson, who played 19 G League games this season, had 20.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Bowen averaged 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over 29 games with Fort Wayne.

