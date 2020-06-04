Miles to play in TBT

Daxter Miles Jr., who played this season for the Mad Ants, has committed to play in The Basketball Tournament. The field and schedule for the $2-million winner-take-all event will be announced later this month. Miles will play for Best Virginia, a team of West Virginia alumni. TBT will have 24 teams playing at one location over 10 days. TBT normally has 64 teams but has been pared down amid the coronavirus pandemic. A couple of Miles' Mad Ants teammates, Stephan Hicks, Ben Moore, will play for the Fort Wayne Champs in TBT.

