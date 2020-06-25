The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 25, 2020

    Herd's Mason is league MVP

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Wisconsin Herd guard Frank Mason III was selected G League MVP by coaches and general managers. Mason averaged a league-best 26.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 games. Wisconsin went 18-5 with Mason in the lineup and finished with the league’s best record (33-10). Herd guard Jaylen Adams and Maine Red Claws guard Tremont Waters finished second and third, respectively.

    jcohn@jg.net

