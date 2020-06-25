Herd's Mason is league MVP

Wisconsin Herd guard Frank Mason III was selected G League MVP by coaches and general managers. Mason averaged a league-best 26.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 games. Wisconsin went 18-5 with Mason in the lineup and finished with the league’s best record (33-10). Herd guard Jaylen Adams and Maine Red Claws guard Tremont Waters finished second and third, respectively.

