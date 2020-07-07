Gaines excels, Men of Mackey falls

Frank Gaines had a team-best 18 points, but Men of Mackey lost 76-69 to Boeheim’s Army in the Super 16 round of The Basketball Tournament today.

Gaines, a former IPFW player, made 7-of-17 shots and had three assists at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in the $1-million winner-take-all event.

Men of Mackey, the 19th seed managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay, represents Purdue alumni and got 13 points from Justin Dentmon. Jon Octeus added 12 points.

Boeheim’s Army, former Syracuse players seeded third, was paced by Eric Devendorf’s 20 points.

There are two remaining Fort Wayne connections in TBT: Deshaun Thomas, a former Bishop Luers star, will play for top-seeded, defending champion Carmen’s Crew, made up of former Ohio State players, at 4 p.m. Wednesday; and Stephan Hicks, who played last season for the Mad Ants, will be with 15th-seeded Armored Athlete for its game 4 p.m. Thursday.

