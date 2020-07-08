Thomas, Carmen's Crew fall at TBT

Fort Wayne-native Deshaun Thomas played 15 minutes but had only one point, missing all four of his shots, as Carmen’s Crew lost 76-68 to House of Paign in The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

Carmen’s Crew was the top seed, and defending champion, in the $1-million, winner-take-all event. A team of former Ohio State players, Carmen’s Crew was playing in its home town of Columbus, Ohio, though spectators weren’t allowed in to Nationwide Arena.

Mike Daum had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead House of Paign, a 16 seed now moving on to the quarterfinals.

Carmen’s Crew was paced by David Lighty’s 21 points.

The only Fort Wayne connection remaining in TBT is Stephan Hicks, who played last season for the Mad Ants, and is with 15th-seed Armored Athete. He faces second-seeded Overseas Elite at 4 p.m. Thursday.

