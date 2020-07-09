Hicks, Armored Athlete out of TBT

Stephan Hicks had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, with seven rebounds, but Armored Athlete lost 76-70 to second-seeded Overseas Elite in the Super 16 round at The Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Hicks, who played last season for the Mad Ants, had been the last remaining connection to Fort Wayne in the $1-million winner-take-all event that began with 24 teams.

Hicks was initially on the roster of the Fort Wayne Champs, but they had to drop out as an alternate team, even though they might have made the field, because of positive COVID-19 tests. He joined Armored Athlete and helped them to a first-round victory.

Armored Athlete was led by Coty Clarke’s 20 points. Overseas Elite, now the favorite to win, was paced by Pooh Jeter’s 22 points at Nationwide Arena.

jcohn@jg.net