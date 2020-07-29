Pistons buy Arizona G League team, moving it to Detroit

The NBA’s Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to purchase the G League’s Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns.

The G League team, which will be rebranded, will play in a new arena in Detroit on the campus of Wayne State University beginning in 2021-22.

“I’m excited to welcome Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons as NBA G League owners,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. “It’s always bittersweet for a team to relocate, and I thank Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns for their time in this league and the fans in Northern Arizona for their ongoing commitment to the team.

"I’m sure the fans in Detroit will welcome the team with open arms and I look forward to watching NBA G League basketball at Wayne State for seasons to come.”

The Pistons’ “hybrid” affiliation with the Grand Rapids Drive will continue through the 2020-21 G League season. The Phoenix Suns will continue to operate the Northern Arizona Suns through that time.

jcohn@jg.net