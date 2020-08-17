Lemon to play in Israel

Walt Lemon Jr., who starred last season for the Mad Ants, has signed to play in Israel for Hapoel Tel-Aviv. The guard averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 39 games last season for Fort Wayne.

Lemon also played for the Mad Ants from 2015 to 2018 and that success springboarded him to the NBA; he played five games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18 and six games with the Chicago Bulls in 2018-19. With the Bulls, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Lemon has played overseas in Hungary, Germany, Turkey and Greece.

He’s not the only player with local ties to sign in Israel; former IPFW star Frank Gaines recently agreed to play for Bnei Herzliya.

