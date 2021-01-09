Mad Ants draft details

The NBA's Indiana Pacers have put an almost total lockdown on information, so we don't know who is on the Mad Ants' roster as they prepare for a 15-game season in an Orlando, Florida, bubble. However, we do have some details on the upcoming Monday draft in the G League.

The Mad Ants only have two selections, both in the second round. The first would be the second pick of the round. The Mad Ants then have the seventh pick but will actually pick next because Westchester, Iowa, Long Island and Agua Caliente are ineligible to select with 10 players already on their roster.

As for the Mad Ants' roster, all we have is an assumption that their roster will include Brian Bowen II and Cassius Stanley because they're the Pacers on two-way contracts.

Here are full draft details: https://gleague.nba.com/nba-g-league-2020-21-draft-order/

Here are the eligible players to be selected: https://gleague.nba.com/nba-g-league-2020-21-draft-eligible-player-list/

