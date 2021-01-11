Mad Ants select forward, guard in draft

The Mad Ants had two picks in today's G League draft – both in the second round – and selected 6-foot-8 forward Oshae Brissett and 6-4 guard Quincy McKnight.

Brissett, 22, was a rookie last season out of Syracuse who played on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors. In 19 NBA games, he averaged 2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 7.1 minutes. With the G League’s Raptors 905, he averaged 16 points and 7.1 rebounds.

McKnight, 25, is a rookie out of Seton Hall. Last season, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 30 games.

Only 25 selections were made in the draft because teams who already had 10 players on their roster weren’t allowed to pick. Greensboro made the first pick, Admiral Schofield, and former Purdue player Vincent Edwards went to Oklahoma City with the 13th pick.

This G League season, slated to start Feb. 8, will be entirely in Orlando, Florida, with 18 teams playing 15-game seasons, opposed to the usual 50-game seasons. Eleven teams have opted out.

The top eight participating teams will qualify for a single-elimination playoff.

jcohn@jg.net