The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, February 04, 2021 4:40 pm

    A survey on Ants, local sports

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    I'd like to ask a favor. I was contacted by a student, Bennett Summy of Chicago, who is doing research on minor-league sports and civic pride. If you could take part by filling out a brief survey on the Mad Ants/Komets/TinCaps, which should just take a few minutes, it would help him and perhaps give us some interesting insight into Fort Wayne sports.

    You can access the survey here: https://forms.gle/L4PhwYgf8ERX9pcw9

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story