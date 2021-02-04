A survey on Ants, local sports

I'd like to ask a favor. I was contacted by a student, Bennett Summy of Chicago, who is doing research on minor-league sports and civic pride. If you could take part by filling out a brief survey on the Mad Ants/Komets/TinCaps, which should just take a few minutes, it would help him and perhaps give us some interesting insight into Fort Wayne sports.

You can access the survey here: https://forms.gle/L4PhwYgf8ERX9pcw9