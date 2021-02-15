Mad Ants let lead slip away in loss to Austin

The Mad Ants are getting better, but it isn't yet showing up on the scoreboard.

Fort Wayne let a 16-point third-quarter lead slip away against the undefeated Austin Spurs this afternoon, falling 116-111 despite 25 points from Jalen Lecque and 20 points and eight assists for Naz Mitrou-Long at HP Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Mad Ants (1-3) have lost three games by five points or fewer.

"I think we were better in a lot of areas, but we've got to be better at closing games," first-year Fort Wayne coach Tom Hankins said. "All we can do is learn from (the close losses). Sometimes when you win, you don't learn as much as when you lose. Hopefully we'll take that and learn. There's lots of lessons on every possession."

The Mad Ants trailed by nine at the end of the first quarter, but roared back to take a 55-53 halftime lead and then exploded early in the third period. Already up seven, Fort Wayne ripped off an 11-2 run to up the margin to 77-61. The spurt included an offensive rebound that led to a dunk for Lecque, which pushed the advantage to double digits for the first time, and Rayshaun Hammonds capped the run with a deep 3.

Hammonds had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Austin responded with a 15-4 run to end the third quarter, punctuated when London Perrantes drained a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to draw the Spurs within 83-80.

The Mad Ants pulled away again at the start of the fourth quarter with a series of highlight-reel dunks. First, Devin Robinson took an alley-oop pass from Mitrou-Long and hammered the ball home. Then, Lecque stole the ensuing inbounds pass and dunked the ball through contact to make it 90-84.

Robinson finished the flurry with one more jam, this one a one-handed stuff off another lob from Mitrou-Long to put Fort Wayne up eight. Robinson also had an enormous one-handed slam in the first half, posterizing a flailing Nate Renfro. The Fort Wayne forward totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds.

"My teammates just found me," Robinson said of his dunks. "They told me to roll hard and just use my athleticism and that's what I try to do. ... It's fun. I love playing above the rim, that's my game. I know I'll get a highlight out of it and get my team going. That's what it is, it gets the juices flowing and gets the team excited."

Hankins is excited about what Robinson, who is playing for his fifth G League team and has eight NBA games under his belt from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, can bring to the Mad Ants with his elite athleticism and instincts.

"He can be really good," the coach said. "He's a dynamic athlete who really plays above the rim. He causes problems on the defensive end. He's the rare guy who blocks shots but also takes charges. That's a rare combination and we got him in a lot of roles today and he was able to finish. He'll keep getting better and better."

Down the stretch, however, it was Austin's Luka Samanic that had the juices flowing. The Spurs' first-round pick in the 2019 draft had 18 points in the fourth quarter, including 13 straight that took Austin from down 97-93 to ahead 106-101. He had a trio of old-fashioned 3-point plays during the stretch and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.

"He's a big, strong kid," Hankins said of the 6-foot-10 Samanic. "We're long and athletic, but we're not real big. So when it comes to a game of banging, we gotta collectively do it, group up and really help each other out. It came down to that and we just weren't strong enough to compete with him on the offensive glass."

Former Duke guard Cassius Stanley, the Pacers' second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed a second straight game with a foot injury. Hankins said the injury is not serious and Stanley is day to day.

The Mad Ants have 11 games remaining in the regular season, starting at 7:30 p.m. today against Oklahoma City Blue.

